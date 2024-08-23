2024 TVS Jupiter 110 is here: Check what's new

TVS has just revamped the Jupiter in a major manner.
The boot space can now store up to two helmets.
There are new LED lightbars in the front as well as at the rear. There are integrated turn indicators.
The Jupiter 110 has the longest seat in the segment. There is an external fuel lid along with a USB charger.
The engine is now upgraded with electric assist.
The electric assist helps when getting off the red light or while overtaking
TVS has also introduced an Emergency Stop Signal, automatic turn indicators, a distance-to-empty feature, voice command functionality, hazard lamps, and follow-me headlamps.
There is a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone connectivity
TVS offers the Jupiter 110 in Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss colour schemes.
The Jupiter 110 is offered in four variants - Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC. The prices start at ₹73,700 and go up to ₹87,250. Both prices are ex-showroom.