Honda CB125 Hornet: Check out 5 key highlights of the sporty new 125cc Motorcycle
- Honda CB125 Hornet unveiled with bold design, segment-first TFT screen, USD forks, safety features, and class-leading performance. Bookings start August 1 across India.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled the new CB125 Hornet, a sporty commuter aimed at younger riders. It was revealed alongside the Shine 100 DX and joins the SP125 in Honda’s growing 125cc lineup. Positioned as a more premium option, the CB125 Hornet is set to open for bookings starting August 1, 2025.
Honda believes the CB125 Hornet will help it tap into a younger demographic and further expand its already dominant 45 per cent market share in the 125cc segment. Pricing and availability details are expected to follow soon. Here are five key highlights that define the new offering:
The CB125 Hornet carries a bold and muscular design that draws inspiration from Honda’s Hornet series. At the front, it features a twin-LED headlamp with integrated LED DRLs and high-mounted indicators, giving it a striking presence on the road. The tank shrouds are sharply contoured, while the muffler and split seat setup further add to the sporty look. It’s available in four colour combinations, all of which use contrasting tones to add visual appeal. These include Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue with Athletic Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red.
One of the major highlights is the inclusion of a 4.2-inch full digital TFT screen, a first in its segment. The screen is Bluetooth-enabled and works with Honda’s RoadSync app, allowing riders to access turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and control music playback using a connected headset. Functions can be toggled via handlebar-mounted switches, a feature typically seen in higher-capacity bikes.
Honda has equipped the CB125 Hornet with a USB Type-C charging port, enabling riders to charge their smartphones on the go. Other useful additions include an engine stop switch and a side-stand engine inhibitor, which cuts off the engine if the bike is in gear and the side stand is engaged, adding a layer of safety for urban riding conditions.
The bike gets upside-down front forks, a rare feature in the 125cc segment, paired with a 5-step adjustable rear monoshock for better ride comfort and control. Braking is handled by a 240mm petal disc at the front and a 130mm drum at the rear, supported by single-channel ABS. Honda claims the petal disc helps improve heat dissipation and brake performance, particularly under repeated braking.
Powering the CB125 Hornet is a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, OBD2B-compliant engine that also underpins the SP125. However, this version has been tuned to deliver a slightly higher output of 11 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Mated to a 5-speed gearbox, Honda claims the motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, positioning it as the quickest in its class.
