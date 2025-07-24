Honda CB125 Hornet: Check out 5 key highlights of the sporty new 125cc Motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled the new CB125 Hornet, a sporty commuter aimed at younger riders. It was revealed alongside the Shine 100 DX and joins the SP125 in Honda’s growing 125cc lineup. Positioned as a more premium option, the CB125 Hornet is set to open for bookings starting August 1, 2025.

Honda believes the CB125 Hornet will help it tap into a younger demographic and further expand its already dominant 45 per cent market share in the 125cc segment. Pricing and availability details are expected to follow soon. Here are five key highlights that define the new offering: