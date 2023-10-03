Tata Harrier and Safari facelift teased officially, bookings to open on 6th Oct

Tata Motors has officially teased the facelifted version of the Harrier and Safari for the very first time. The manufacturer will start accepting bookings of the Harrier and Safari facelift on 6th October. The updated SUVs will come with a revamped design language that will look like Curvv. The interiors will also be updated and there is a possibility that Tata might also introduce the petrol engine finally.

Tata will continue to sell the Harrier and Safari with a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is a possibility that Tata will also introduce its new 1.5-litre petrol engine that uses direct-injection technology. It puts out 168 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque.

The updated design language means that up-front there will be a split headlamp setup with the LED Daytime Running Lamp connected via a light bar. The main headlamp housing is new and is now positioned vertically. The grille on the Safari does look more up-market than the one found on the Harrier. It will probably be a big distinguishing factor between both the SUVs. On the sides, there will be a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, it is expected that Tata will carry the same tail lamp setup but now there will be a connected lightbar.

Also Read : Tata Motors reveals new petrol engines for Harrier, Safari and Curvv SUVs

The interior will also get a new steering wheel that has a digital Tata logo. There is a possibility that the manufacturer will bring in the new infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster from the Nexon to the Harrier and Safari. The HVAC controls will also be updated that debuted on the Nexon. Apart from this, the dashboard can be redesigned as well.

