Hyundai Creta lineup updated with new variants and features. Here's what's new

The Hyundai Creta lineup has been updated with new variants and features for the 2025 model year. The new update brings in two new variants - EX (O) and the SX Premium, while the company has added new features to the top end SX(O) trim level.

The new Hyundai Creta EX(O) sits above the EX trim level and has been priced at ₹12.97 lakh, ex-showroom for the petrol option and ₹14.56 lakh, ex-showroom, for the diesel one. Meanwhile, the IVT transmission options for the petrol variant and automatic transmission for the diesel engine of the variant have been priced at ₹14.37 lakh and ₹15.96 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom. The new variant features panoramic sunroof and LED reading lights for the cabin.

Meanwhile, the SX Premium trim level, which sits in between the SX and the SX (O) trim level, has been priced at ₹16.18 lakh, ex-showroom, for the petrol manual transmission option. While the IVT option with the petrol engine has been priced at ₹17.68 lakh, ex-showroom. The diesel range for the Creta SX Premium variant starts at ₹17.77 lakh, ex-showroom while there is no automatic transmission option available for the diesel powertrain with this variant.

The Creta SX Premium features front ventilated seats with eight way power adjustable driver’s seat along with Bose premium sound 8-speaker system and leatherette seat scooped upholstery. The Hyundai CRETA SX (O) variant now comes with a rain sensor, rear wireless charger, and scooped seats. Additionally, the company has introduced Smart Key with motion sensor in S (O) and onwards variants. This innovative technology elevates the level of security. The prices for the SX(O) trim level now start at ₹17.46 lakh, ex-showroom, for the petrol manual transmission option and ₹18.92 lakh, ex-showroom for the IVT option. The diesel range for the SX(O) trim level starts at ₹19.05 lakh for the manual transmission option, while the automatic option has been priced at ₹20 lakh. The turbo petrol DCT option has been priced at ₹20.19 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Hyundai Creta: Specs

The Hyundai Creta is the best seller in the compact SUV segment. The company reported that it has sold over 12 lakh units of the compact SUV since its launch in 2015. The compact SUV from Hyundai comes with three powertrain choices and among them, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is available with a manual or a torque converter automatic. The most popular engine option is the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit that is solely available with a dual-clutch transmission.

The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine churns out 114 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter auto. While the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol T-GDI mated to a seven speed DCT churns out 160 bhp with 253 Nm of torque.

