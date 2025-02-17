Hyundai Creta becomes the best selling pre- owned car for Hyundai Promise

Hyundai Motor India has announced that its pre-owned car division, Hyundai Promise, has retailed 1,57,503 pre-owned cars in 2024. With a growth rate of 5.8 per cent, Hyundai claims that this is the highest-ever yearly sales for its pre-owned car program.

Hyundai Promise is the pre-owned car division of Hyundai. It reported its best ever yearly sales with over 1.57 lakh units sold, dominated by the Cret

Interestingly, Hyundai Promise the figures include 35,553 certified pre-owned car sales, contributing 23 per cent to its total volume, registering 8 per cent YoY growth. The company reported that the Hyundai i20, Creta and Grand i10 dominated sales, registering 55 per cent of the total volumes.

In fact, SUVs accounted for 21 per cent of certified pre-owned car sales, with the Creta being the highest contributor at 13 per cent and Venue at 8 per cent, of total Hyundai Promise sales. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, stated that SUV models such as the Venue and Creta fetch over 70 per cent of its original price even after the third year.

He further explained that the pre-owned car market in India has ample room for improvement in parameters like transparency, trust, and reliability. Hyundai Promise claims go through a rigorous 161-point checklist before being listed on the platform.

To ensure absolute reliability and a new-car like ownership experience, certified pre-owned cars by Hyundai Promise are offered with added benefits including a one year comprehensive warranty for cars aged under seven years, and six months engine and transmission warranty on cars aged between 7-10 years. All certified pre-owned cars are also offered with road-side-assistance and up to two free services at no extra cost.

Hyundai exports market

Hyundai Motor India is the largest automotive exporter in the country. In fact in the last 25 years, the carmaker has exported over 37 lakh vehicles. In 2024, HMIL’s top export destinations included Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. The company exported a total of 1,58,686 vehicles during the year.

HMIL has also surpassed 10 lakh vehicle exports to Africa and began exporting the Exter to South Africa in 2024. The Exter, produced exclusively in India, has joined Hyundai’s lineup in the region alongside other popular models.

Alongside the Exter, the Verna remains a strong performer in global markets, with consistent demand in several countries. These two models continue to contribute to Hyundai’s export strategy as the company seeks to maintain its presence in international markets.

