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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Bayon Teased Again Ahead Of Launch, Reveals New Colour

Hyundai Bayon teased again ahead of launch, reveals new colour

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 17 Sept 2026, 12:33 pm
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Hyundai Bayon's new teaser has revealed the LED DRL design and exterior colour.

Hyundai Bayon
Hyundai Bayon's new teaser has revealed the LED DRL design and exterior colour.
Hyundai Bayon
Hyundai Bayon's new teaser has revealed the LED DRL design and exterior colour.
Hyundai Bayon
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Hyundai is drip-feeding information on the upcoming Hyundai Bayon SUV. The South Korean auto giant teased the SUV through design sketches. Now, the automaker has released the first short video teasing the upcoming Bayon SUV, which is slated to launch this festive season. Upon launch, the Hyundai Bayon will be positioned between the Venue and the Creta in the company's India portfolio, offering customers more options with a target to grab a larger chunk of the country's bulging SUV market.

The latest teaser video shows the sleek H-edge LED daytime running light of the Hyundai Bayon, which comes with a smoky effect thanks to the black bezel. Also, it has revealed the Red exterior colour of the SUV as well. With the launch of the SUV nearing, expect more details to be uncovered in the coming days.

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The Hyundai Bayon will come following the automaker's ‘Art of Steel’ design philosophy. It will have a sculpted hood, prominent wheel arches, a unique H-Edge lighting signature and muscular lower-body elements, creating a strong and muscular SUV presence. Hyundai has also hinted that the Bayon will come as a lifestyle SUV best suited for urban customers.

The interior of the SUV has been designed around the requirements of modern urban lifestyles, with a focus on technology, connectivity and intuitive interaction.

Details on the powertrain of the Hyundai Bayon remain scarce at the moment. However, expect it to come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, while there would be a tubo-petrol variant as well. To enhance the appeal of the SUV, Hyundai may offer a CNG derivative as well. Transmission options would include both manual and automatic units. Interestingly, there is a chance that Hyundai will introduce the SUV with a CNG-AMT combination, which will be the first of its kind from the brand in India, and certainly enhance its appeal to customers.

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First Published Date: 17 Sept 2026, 12:33 pm IST
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