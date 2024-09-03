Hyundai Aura CNG with dual-cylinders launched at 7.49 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the Aura CNG Hy-CNG at a price of ₹7.49 lakh ex-showroom. Hyundai will only sell the Aura Hy-CNG in just base ‘E’ variant. It is the third vehicle to get dual-cylinder technology after the Exter and Grand i10 Nios.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, "At Hyundai, we continuously strive to innovate and offer products that resonate with the needs of our customers. The Hyundai AURA Hy-CNG E trim is a testament to our commitment to providing eco-friendly mobility solutions without compromising on style, safety, or performance. With over 200,000 units sold since launch, the Hyundai Aura is more than just a sedan; it is a statement of style, comfort, and advanced technology, designed for the modern, discerning consumer. We are confident that this new variant will further elevate the ownership experience for our customers and provide them with more options to make their choice as per their needs."

