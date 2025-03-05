Honda is offering benefits up to 90,000 on the City, Elevate and City eHEV

Honda Car India has announced benefits worth up to ₹90,000 on its City, Elevate and the City eHEV models. These benefits are applicable in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate deals or any other kind of deals. Buyers may also claim the financial year-end depreciation benefits under the car maker's ‘March End Bonanza’ scheme.

With these discounts, the Japanese manufacturer is also looking to boost sales with these offers as the financial year comes to a close. The offer from the Japanese carmaker includes a 7-year warranty (the standard 3-year warranty and extended coverage from the 4th to 7th year of ownership) and an 8-year assured buyback price program (in the 3rd to 8th year of ownership). Additionally, those who have scrapped their older cars may also request the dealers for scrappage benefits if they possess a valid scrapping certificate.

Related watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Honda City discount

The Honda City has always been one of the most popular sedans of the Indian market. The Japanese car maker is offering a total discount of up to ₹73,300 on the ICE variant of the car. The Honda City ICE is priced starting at ₹11.82 (ex-showroom) and goes up to a price of ₹16.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Honda Cars India sales dip 15% in Jan 2025, but FY25 cumulative sales rise 7%. Check details

Honda Elevate discount

The Honda Elevate is the only SUV currently offered by Honda in India. It is produced locally and exported to other countries like Africa and Japan. The Honda Elevate has attracted benefits of up to ₹86,100 on the ex-showroom price of the car. The Elevate is underpinned by the platform of the City and also gets the same engine as the sedan. However, the SUV is priced lower than the sedan starting at ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and stretching up to ₹16.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City eHEV discount

The car maker also offers the Honda City with a strong hybrid engine which operates on the Atkinson cycle. The City eHEV has a lot of strengths and is getting the most discount of up to ₹90,000 in March over its ex-showroom price of ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom) going all the way up to ₹20.83 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the strong hybrid sedan comes with an 8-year warranty on the battery as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: