Honda is offering benefits up to 90,000 on the City, Elevate and City eHEV

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Mar 2025, 18:30 PM
  • Honda Cars India is offering discounts up to 90,000 on the City, Elevate, and City eHEV models.
Honda Cars is offering discounts on flagship models like the Elevate SUV and the City sedan in March 2025.

Honda Car India has announced benefits worth up to 90,000 on its City, Elevate and the City eHEV models. These benefits are applicable in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate deals or any other kind of deals. Buyers may also claim the financial year-end depreciation benefits under the car maker's ‘March End Bonanza’ scheme.

With these discounts, the Japanese manufacturer is also looking to boost sales with these offers as the financial year comes to a close. The offer from the Japanese carmaker includes a 7-year warranty (the standard 3-year warranty and extended coverage from the 4th to 7th year of ownership) and an 8-year assured buyback price program (in the 3rd to 8th year of ownership). Additionally, those who have scrapped their older cars may also request the dealers for scrappage benefits if they possess a valid scrapping certificate.

Honda City discount

The Honda City has always been one of the most popular sedans of the Indian market. The Japanese car maker is offering a total discount of up to 73,300 on the ICE variant of the car. The Honda City ICE is priced starting at 11.82 (ex-showroom) and goes up to a price of 16.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Honda Cars India sales dip 15% in Jan 2025, but FY25 cumulative sales rise 7%. Check details

Honda Elevate discount

The Honda Elevate is the only SUV currently offered by Honda in India. It is produced locally and exported to other countries like Africa and Japan. The Honda Elevate has attracted benefits of up to 86,100 on the ex-showroom price of the car. The Elevate is underpinned by the platform of the City and also gets the same engine as the sedan. However, the SUV is priced lower than the sedan starting at 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and stretching up to 16.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City eHEV discount

The car maker also offers the Honda City with a strong hybrid engine which operates on the Atkinson cycle. The City eHEV has a lot of strengths and is getting the most discount of up to 90,000 in March over its ex-showroom price of 19 lakh (ex-showroom) going all the way up to 20.83 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the strong hybrid sedan comes with an 8-year warranty on the battery as well.

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2025, 18:30 PM IST
