Honda Cars India sales dip 15% in Jan 2025, but FY25 cumulative sales rise 7%. Check details

Honda Cars India reported domestic sales of 7,325 units in January 2025, resulting in a 15.6 per cent year-on-year drop as compared to January 2024. The company had domestically retailed 8,681 in January 2024. Meanwhile, the exports for the company grew by 9.8 per cent YoY with a total of 4,979 units exported in January 2025. The company’s exports figure in January 2024 stood at 4,531 units.

While the total sales for Honda Cars India were down in January, the carmaker has posted a 7 per cent YoY increase in cumulative sales from April 2024

Interestingly, while the total sales for Honda Cars India were down in January, the carmaker has posted a 7 per cent YoY increase in cumulative sales from April 2024 to January 2025, with sales of 103,944 units. The company saw cumulative sales of 97,164 units during the same period last year.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2026 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Thinking of the Honda Elevate Black Edition? Here's what make it special

Honda’s young portfolio helping in growth

Honda Cars India has one of the youngest portfolios in the passenger vehicle market currently with the oldest car, which is the Honda City, being updated in 2023. The carmaker had launched the third generation Honda Amaze in December 2024.Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, stated that the recently launched Amaze and Elevate Black Edition have received a great response from the market and are positively contributing to the increased volumes from January.

Earlier in the month, the Honda Elevate crossed the one lakh sales mark since its launch in September 2023. Honda sells the Elevate SUV both in India and markets abroad. Till January this year, the carmaker has sold 53,326 units of the SUV in India while another 47,653 units were exported to countries like Japan, South Africa, Nepal and Bhutan during the last 18 months. The Elevate is also the first Made in India Honda car to be exported to its home market Japan.

Also watch: Honda Amaze 2024 launched | Most affordable car with ADAS | Price, features, mileage | First Look

Currently Honda cars India sells four models including the Honda Amaze second generation and third generation, Honda City and Elevate. The carmaker's portfolio starts at ₹7.62 lakh for the base variant of the second gen Honda Amaze and the most expensive model being the Honda City e:HEV priced at ₹20.75 lakh, ex-showroom.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: