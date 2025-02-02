Planning to buy Honda City Apex Edition? Here's what the new special edition sedan has to offer

The Honda City Apex Edition was launched starting at ₹13.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Earlier the Japanese manufacturer had also introduced the Apex Edition for its Honda Elevate SUV. Just like the Elevate, the City Apex Edition is also available in two trims, V and VX. However, unlike the SUV, the sedan customers can not opt for separate exterior and interior apex edition package with the City. Here are the key highlights of the new edition of the Honda City.

1 Honda City Apex Edition: Exterior changes Just like the Elevate Apex Edition, the City Apex Edition also gets exterior design elements to keep the design fresh. Available only in the Platinum White Pearl colour option, the new edition gets ‘Apex Edition’ badge on the fenders and boot lid. Along with this, the City Apex Edition also gets a new set of 16 inch alloy wheels. However, unlike the Elevate Apex Edition, the City Apex Edition does not get black and silver accents on the front and rear bumper and gloss black door handles.

2 Honda City Apex Edition: Interior changes The Honda City Apex Edition gets a dual tone beige and black interior. It further gets new special seat covers finished in beige with the Apex branding, premium leatherette instrument panel and door padding, exclusive Apex Edition cushions, and more. The regular versions of the City V and VX do not get these accessories.

3 Honda City Apex Edition: Features The City Apex Edition gets the same set of features as the regular model. However, there is the addition of seven colour ambient lighting, which is missing from the regular version of the City V and VX. Other notable features include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), six airbags, a Lane Watch Camera, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and more.

4 Honda City Apex Edition: Specs There are no changes on the mechanical front and the Honda City Apex continues to draw power from the tried and tested 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT automatic. The sedan promises a fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl.

5 Honda City Apex Edition: Price As discussed, the City Apex Edition is only available in the V and VX trim level. The new Honda City Apex Edition is priced from ₹13.30 lakh for the mid-V trim, going up to ₹15.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec VX trim. The limited edition commands a premium of ₹25,000 over the standard version.

