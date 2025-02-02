HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Planning To Buy Honda City Apex Edition? Here's What The New Special Edition Sedan Has To Offer

Planning to buy Honda City Apex Edition? Here's what the new special edition sedan has to offer

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2025, 09:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Honda City Apex Edition is also available in two trims, V and VX. It brings a special package with new seat covers, cushions, leatherette upholste
...
Honda City Apex Edition
The Honda City Apex Edition gets new seat covers, an Apex badge on the front fenders, ambient lighting, and cushions. The limited edition is offered in the V and VX trims
Honda City Apex Edition
The Honda City Apex Edition gets new seat covers, an Apex badge on the front fenders, ambient lighting, and cushions. The limited edition is offered in the V and VX trims

The Honda City Apex Edition was launched starting at 13.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Earlier the Japanese manufacturer had also introduced the Apex Edition for its Honda Elevate SUV. Just like the Elevate, the City Apex Edition is also available in two trims, V and VX. However, unlike the SUV, the sedan customers can not opt for separate exterior and interior apex edition package with the City. Here are the key highlights of the new edition of the Honda City.

1 Honda City Apex Edition: Exterior changes

Just like the Elevate Apex Edition, the City Apex Edition also gets exterior design elements to keep the design fresh. Available only in the Platinum White Pearl colour option, the new edition gets ‘Apex Edition’ badge on the fenders and boot lid. Along with this, the City Apex Edition also gets a new set of 16 inch alloy wheels. However, unlike the Elevate Apex Edition, the City Apex Edition does not get black and silver accents on the front and rear bumper and gloss black door handles. 

2 Honda City Apex Edition: Interior changes

The Honda City Apex Edition gets a dual tone beige and black interior. It further gets new special seat covers finished in beige with the Apex branding, premium leatherette instrument panel and door padding, exclusive Apex Edition cushions, and more. The regular versions of the City V and VX do not get these accessories.

3 Honda City Apex Edition: Features

The City Apex Edition gets the same set of features as the regular model. However, there is the addition of seven colour ambient lighting, which is missing from the regular version of the City V and VX. Other notable features include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), six airbags, a Lane Watch Camera, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and more.

4 Honda City Apex Edition: Specs

There are no changes on the mechanical front and the Honda City Apex continues to draw power from the tried and tested 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT automatic. The sedan promises a fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.82 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
5 Honda City Apex Edition: Price

As discussed, the City Apex Edition is only available in the V and VX trim level. The new Honda City Apex Edition is priced from 13.30 lakh for the mid-V trim, going up to 15.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec VX trim. The limited edition commands a premium of 25,000 over the standard version.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2025, 09:24 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.