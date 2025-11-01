Honda Elevate new edition teaser revealed, gets sporty red accents

Honda Car India has just revealed a new teaser post on its social media for the Elevate . In the teaser, the Japanese carmaker has showcased a silhouette of a new edition of the Elevate SUV. Although not much is visible, the teaser does reveal some key details about the upcoming edition.

In the image, the new edition is seen sporting the new grille accessory, which is also offered in the Black Edition. Above the grille, the chrome element connecting the headlamps has also been blacked out, as seen on the Black Edition. To set this edition apart from the Black Edition, this one gets a special red accent line running vertically on the grille. There are red accents on the side of the fog lamp as well as on two spokes of the alloy wheel. The alloy wheels on this edition of the SUV appear to be gloss black.

What could be the name of this new edition?

The text on the post says, “A bold companion for the explorer in you". This could be a possible hint towards the naming of the SUV as an Explorer edition was in the talks earlier. However, there is no official confirmation in that regard yet.

What will power this new edition SUV?

The new edition of this SUV will not have changes under the hood. It will be powered by the same 1.5 litre, 4 cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. This unit makes about 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. Transmission option for the Honda Elevate includes a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT. There is an official CNG option also available for the SUV. However, that is only a dealer-level fitment.

The features of the Honda Elevate include Level 2 ADAS and six airbags. Additional features include a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, LaneWatch camera, traction control, hill start assist, Emergency Stop Signal, connected technology, and more. Honda provides a standard 3-year/unlimited kilometre warranty with the Elevate, which can be extended to up to seven years, along with a flexible warranty option of up to 10 years. Roadside assistance is also available starting from the purchase date.

