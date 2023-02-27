HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda City To Hyundai Verna: Five Upcoming Cars Expected To Launch In March

Honda City to Hyundai Verna: Five upcoming cars expected to launch in March

Amid a sea of SUVs, sedans are set for a comeback to steal the limelight next month in India. Honda City and Hyundai Verna, two of the arch rivals in the compact sedan segment, are all set for launch in their sixth generation avatars in March. Besides these two models, which will renew their rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Virtus among others, there are few other cars lined up for India launch next month. These include an electric vehicle, a CNG car and a MPV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2023, 13:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new generation Honda City and Hyundai Verna are two of the upcoming cars to be launched in India in March. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Kamal Yadav and Instagram/car_secrets)
The new generation Honda City and Hyundai Verna are two of the upcoming cars to be launched in India in March. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Kamal Yadav and Instagram/car_secrets)
The new generation Honda City and Hyundai Verna are two of the upcoming cars to be launched in India in March. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Kamal Yadav and Instagram/car_secrets)
The new generation Honda City and Hyundai Verna are two of the upcoming cars to be launched in India in March. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Kamal Yadav and Instagram/car_secrets)

Here is a look at five cars that are expected to launch in India in March.

Honda City

Few months after launching the strong hybrid version of India's most popular sedan. Honda Cars is ready to offer the new generation version of the standard model. According to leaked images and reports, the new Honda City has several changes on the outside compared to the existing fifth generation model. The leaked images of the Honda City 2023 shows a tweaked bumper at the front among the most obvious changes. The grille has also been redesigned, though the sedan will retain the older LED headlight unit. The chrome design on the face has also become slimmer than the previous generation model.

Honda is likely to ditch the diesel engine for City in the new generation. Instead, it will be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that is being used for the existing models. It is capable of churning out 121 hp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl
₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
1987 cc | Petrol | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8.35 - 12.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.55 kmpl
₹8.39 - 12.57 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Motor has announced it will launch the sixth generation Verna in India on March 21. Teasers shared by the Korean carmaker and recently leaked images show how the new Verna will look like. The Hyundai Verna 2023 will come with a new grille with parametric design, flanked by a set of sharp LED headlights at either end. At the rear, the Verna will get LED taillights along with a light bar running across the width of the boot.

The new Hyundai Verna will be powered by a 1.5 Turbo petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Hyundai is also expected to add ADAS functionality in Verna besides other new features.

Citroen eC3

After unveiling the eC3 earlier this year, French auto giant Citroen is all set to launch its first electric car in India. Citroen has already opened the bookings for the electric car at 25,000, and the official launch of the eC3 is expected to take place in coming weeks. The eC3 EV is based on the C3 hatchback launched in July last year.

The Citroen eC3 draws power from a 29.2 kWh battery pack combined with an electric motor that churns out 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The eC3 can accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds at a top speed of 107 kmph. The French carmaker claims it will offer a range of 320 kms on a single charge. The electric battery pack supports DC fast charging allowing 10-80 per cent charge top-up in 57 minutes. Using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 10 to 100 per cent.

Watch: Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

After launching the CNG version of its flagship SUV Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Brezza in CNG avatar too. The Brezza CNG was showcased at the Auto Expo last month, along with other upcoming CNG models like Tata Punch and Altroz. Brezza will be the first to offer CNG in the sub-compact SUV segment.

The Brezza CNG is likely to offer fuel efficiency in excess of 25 kms per kg. For Grand Vitara CNG, Maruti Suzuki is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 26.6 km/kg.

Toyota Innova Crysta diesel

Toyota Motor is also expected to announce the price of the upcoming diesel variant of the Innova Crysta. The Japanese carmaker recently started to accept booking for the model after announcing its return with a diesel unit. The launch will take place months after the carmaker drove in Innova HyCross with strong hybrid.

In its new avatar, the Innova Crysta will get a new face with design tweaks. The new Toyota Innova Crysta will be powered by only a 2.4-litre diesel engine. It is likely to generate 148 bhp of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2023, 13:08 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Cars City Hyundai Motor Verna Citroen eC3 Toyota Motor Innova Crysta Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
79% OFF
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earphones, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,899
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted near manufacturer's HQ by Johnson Henry. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/johnsonhenryj1)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Hyundai Verna in its new generation will wear a sleeker design including a new-look grille. (Image courtesy: Instagram/cars_world)
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar

Latest News

This Mercedes-AMG electric SUV offers massive power output
This Mercedes-AMG electric SUV offers massive power output
Dogs looking out of car windows, riding on laps could be banned in this US state
Dogs looking out of car windows, riding on laps could be banned in this US state
Maruti Grand Vitara clocks over one lakh bookings as waiting period climbs
Maruti Grand Vitara clocks over one lakh bookings as waiting period climbs
Electric vehicles are failing to attract female buyers in this country: Study
Electric vehicles are failing to attract female buyers in this country: Study
IOC to set up green hydrogen plants, turn petrol pumps into EV charging stations
IOC to set up green hydrogen plants, turn petrol pumps into EV charging stations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city