Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now

Hyundai Motor is gearing up to launch the new generation Verna in India next month. The compact sedan, which rivals the likes of Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia, will officially hit the roads on March 21. In its new avatar, the new Hyundai Verna will be offered with several changes. Leaked images on social media suggest the design of the Verna has been tweaked heavily. Hyundai has earlier teased the upcoming sedan with new set of headlights, DRL and taillight unit.

Hyundai Verna 2023 will wear a sleeker design than the existing model. The leaked images, shot in Korea, is of the new Accent sedan. Hyundai sells the Verna in global markets by that name. The images show a new grille with parametric design. It is not like the ones seen on new generation Hyundai models like the Venue or Tucson. The grille is flanked by a set of sharp LED headlights at either end. According to the teaser shared by Hyundai a few days ago, the sedan will also have a DRL bar stretching the width of the bonnet.

At the sides, Hyundai has also updated the alloy wheel design. The cuts and creases on the sides begin from the A-pillar and goes almost till where the C-pillar is at. At the rear, Hyundai has added a new set of LED taillights along with a light bar running across the width of the boot. The new Hyundai Verna will also come with a sunroof, as suggested by the leaked images.

The new Hyundai Verna, to be offered in four variants, will be powered by a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine which is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit that is currently available on several Hyundai vehicles will be carried forward. It produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm. Hyundai is also expected to add ADAS functionality in Verna besides other new features.

