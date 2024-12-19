Honda Amaze V or Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi? Which sub 9 lakh sedan will you choose

The launch of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the 2024 Honda Amaze has reignited the sub compact sedan market. Both the Dzire and the Amaze are two of the most popular models in the segment. Interestingly, both the models come at a time when the sub-compact sedan market is shrinking as more and more customers are opting for SUV counterparts.

One of the key attractions of a sub-compact sedan or SUV is its value for money proposition. While the value for money variants of the sub-compact SUVs start at over ₹9 lakh, ex-showroom, the sedans do cost much lesser. If you are in the market for a sub-compact sedan with a budget of under ₹9 lakh, the Amaze’s base variant and the Dzire’s mid spec VXI trim level can be a smart choice. Here is a comparison between the 2024 Honda Amaze V and the 2024 Maruti Suzuki VXi in terms of specs, features and price.

2024 Honda Amaze V vs 2024 Maruti Suzuki VXi: Specs

The 2024 Dzire uses the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that made its debut earlier in the Maruti SuzukiSwift. In the Dzire, the engine produces 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual transmission and a five speed AMT. Additionally, with the VXi variant, CNG powertrain is also available which produces 69bhp and 102Nm, with a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg.

Watch: Maruti Dzire 2024 review | Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers? Features, drive experience, mileage

The Honda Amaze on the other hand 2024 Honda Amaze uses the same 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine as before with an option to choose from either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The engine produces 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The 2024 Amaze is also available with a CNG powertrain, however the CNG kit is fitted at the dealership level with an additional cost of ₹1 lakh.

2024 Honda Amaze V vs 2024 Maruti Suzuki VXi: Features

The mid-spec 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi gets black 14 inch steel rims with wheel covers along with chrome-finished front grille, side indicators on the ORVMs, and body-coloured door handles and ORVMs. Inside, the main highlight is the seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2024 Dzire VXi also includes steering-mounted controls along with USB, Bluetooth connectivity and a four-speaker setup. Other convenience features include rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, USB Type-A and Type-C fast charging ports for second-row passengers and additional USB Type-A charging port on the centre console. The driver also benefits from a height-adjustable seat, while the ORVMs are electrically adjustable and foldable.

Meanwhile, the base spec 2024 Honda Amaze comes well equipped as far as base models are concerned. The base V variant comes with 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, LED projector headlights with DRLs, LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna and body-coloured ORVMs.

Also watch: Honda Amaze 2024 launched | Most affordable car with ADAS | Price, features, mileage | First Look

On the inside the new model offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay playing music through a set of 4 speakers, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display with MID, fabric upholstery, rear armrest with cupholders, a manually controlled AC, voice commands, steering mounted controls, tilt adjustable steering, paddle shifters (on CVT only), keyless entry, electric trunk lock with keyless release, electric power windows for all passengers 6 airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Other features included in the safety kit are ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability control, hill start assist, day/night IRVM and rear parking sensors.

2024 Honda Amaze V vs 2024 Maruti Suzuki VXi: Price

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi trim level with the manual transmission is priced at ₹7.79 lakh, while the automatic transmission is priced at ₹8.24 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2024 VXi trim level is also available with the CNG powertrain priced at ₹8.74 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Honda Amaze V with a manual transmission is priced at ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CVT option costs ₹9.20 lakh. The CNG option costs an additional ₹1 lakh and can be had with both the manual transmission and CVT.

