2024 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Which one should you choose

The Indian sub compact sedan segment got a fresh lease of life with two of the most popular products in the segment getting an update. Both the Honda Amaze and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire were updated recently. While the 2024 Honda Amaze starts at ₹8 lakh, ex-showroom, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at ₹6.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Interestingly, with the latest generational upgrade, both the Amaze and the Dzire bring in segment first features. Here's a comparison of the engine, transmission, specifications, features and pricing of the two newly updated sub compact sedans.

2024 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price

The 2024 Honda Amaze is available across three variants - V, VX and ZX. With the updated variant strategy, the Honda Amaze also gets a price bump over the outgoing model. While the earlier model had a starting price of ₹7.19 lakh, the third generation starts at ₹7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the Amaze will get an automatic transmission option from the base model itself with a price tag of ₹9.20 lakh. The VX trim level meanwhile has been priced at ₹9.10 lakh for the manual transmission option while the CVT option has been priced at ₹10 lakh. The top of the line ZX trim level starts at ₹9.70 lakh with the manual transmission option, while the CVT variant has been priced at ₹10.90 lakh.

This makes the third generation the most expensive model in its segment. TheMaruti Suzuki Dzire, which was updated in November 2024, starts at ₹6.79 lakh for the base LXi trim level making it ₹1.20 lakh more affordable than the entry level Amaze. However, the like to like variant for the Amaze base variant of the Dzire will be the VXi trim level, which starts at ₹7.79 lakh, for the manual transmission option, while the AMT is priced at ₹8.24 lakh. The ZXi meanwhile starts at ₹8.89 lakh while the AMT option costs ₹9.34 lakh. The top of the line ZXi Plus starts at ₹9.69 lakh, and tops out at ₹10.14 lakh for the AMT option.

Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire also gets CNG option starting at ₹8.74 lakh, for the VXi trim level and topping out at ₹9.84 lakh for the ZXi trim level.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Specifications

Powering the new Dzire sedan is the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z series petrol engine that works under the hood of the current generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. This engine is available with transmission choices incG powertrain on offer as well, which combines the same engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. This engine churns out 80 bhp peak power at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of maximum torque at 4,300 rpm.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Honda Amaze continues to draw power from the 1.2-litre iVTEC petrol engine, which is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is a CVT as well. This four-cylinder engine generates 89 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of maximum torque at 4,800 rpm.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Features

With the third-generation upgrade, the Honda Amaze has a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. This is the same unit included in the Honda Elevate V and VX versions. The driver also receives a new 7-inch semi-digital cluster. The second row is treated with rear AC vents on the front centre armrest, and the AC blower motor has been improved with a new 2.5 HEPA filter. Other incorporated features and interior elements include a wireless charging compartment, fully automatic climate control, and a rear center armrest with cupholders.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire on the other hand gets leather upholstery and there is a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer. Additionally, catering to the popular trends of the market the carmaker has also included a sunroof, making it the first sub compact sedan to offer the feature. Other features include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear armrest with cup-holders, dual charging ports at the rear and a wireless charger.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Safety

The 2024 Honda Amaze has more than 28 active and passive safety features, including the camera-based Honda Sensing ADAS package. The new Amaze is the first in the Indian compact sedan market to include ADAS features, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. This makes the 2024 Amaze one of the most affordable vehicles with an ADAS suite. The car further boasts six airbags, VSA, and hill start assist.

On the safety front, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire significantly improves the occupant protection level. It scored a five-star safety rating on the Global NCAP crash test, becoming the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car to score the top rating. The new Dzire comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking sensor, and Hill Hold Assist among other features that are available as standard fitment. Optional features include the 360-degree surround view camera, which is another key addition to the Dzire.

