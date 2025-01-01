Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Punch: Here are top value for money cars under 10 lakh

When it comes to buying a car in India, value for money is often the top priority for many consumers. With a budget of under ₹10 lakhs, buyers today have a plethora of options that offer a perfect balance of affordability, performance, features and fuel efficiency. From hatchbacks to sub compact SUVs, this price range is teeming with vehicles that cater to diverse needs, whether it’s for a daily commute, family trips, or long highway drives. Here are the top 5 most value for money cars available under ₹10 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire One of the most popular models in India, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was recently updated. With the new update, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire was one of the major launches in India in 2024. Along with a completely new design language, which is much sleeker than before, the sub compact sedan also saw the introduction of the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that debuted in the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. Despite sharing a host of components with the new Swift, the new generation Dzire comes significantly different from its hatchback sibling. Most importantly, the new Dzire became the first Maruti Suzuki model to receive a five-star Global NCAP crash test rating. Some of the key features introduced to the new Dzire include a single-pane sunroof, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, six airbags, reverse parking camera, electronic stability control etc. It is available in both petrol and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options, while transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT unit.

Honda Amaze Another popular model in the sub compact sedan category, the Honda Amaze was also updated in 2024. Just as the Dzire, the Honda Amaze too received a generational update as the Japanese carmaker launched the third-generation iteration of the sub-compact sedan in India. The new Amaze came with a host of design changes resembling more like the Honda City. Inside the cabin too, it received a plethora of updates. The cabin of the new Amaze gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a wireless phone charger, while other features include an ADAS suite comprising adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist technology. It has six airbags, a rearview camera and a LaneWatch camera. Powering the sedan is the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is available with transmission choices like a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India that has been in business for decades in the country. The fourth generation model was launched in 2024 and it comes with a new design, a wide range of features and a completely upgraded engine. The Maruti Suzuki Swift now gets a three-cylinder engine instead of a four-cylinder petrol motor. The Swift gets a CNG powertrain as well.

Hyundai Exter Hyundai Exter SUV has made many headlines when the car was launched in India with a plethora of class-leading features. The SUV comes with plenty of features and multiple powertrain choices. The Hyundai Exter is priced well below ₹10 lakh and is one of the value-for-money cars in the country.

Tata Punch Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV that has become pretty popular within a short span after its launch in India. The Punch comes available in petrol, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain options. The petrol powered Tata Punch could be a perfect choice for you if you are looking for a value-for-money car that comes loaded with features, offers good performance fit for city and highways and is priced under ₹10 lakh.

