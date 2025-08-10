Harrier Adventure X vs Hyundai Creta SX(O): Which sub 20 lakh SUV offers more VFM

Tata Motors has updated its Harrier range for 2025 with new mid-spec Adventure X and Adventure X Plus derivatives that seek to balance premium goodies with a comparatively modest price point. One of its nearest rivals in this price bracket is the Hyundai Creta in its thoroughly equipped SX(O) diesel variant. Both SUVs appeal to customers seeking a loaded diesel model without going too deep into luxury. We compare how the Harrier Adventure X compares with the Creta SX(O) based on specifications, features, and price.

The Harrier Adventure X range begins at ₹ 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), just below the Creta SX(O) diesel range at ₹ 19.05 lakh.

Tata Harrier Adventure X Plus vs Hyundai Creta SX(O): Dimensions and specs

In dimensions alone, the Tata Harrier Adventure X stands tall above the Hyundai Creta. At 4,605 mm in length, 1,922 mm in width, and with a 2,741 mm wheelbase, the Harrier provides more space in the cabin in all directions than the Creta's 4,330 mm length, 1,790 mm width, and 2,610 mm wheelbase. This translates into greater legroom and a more imposing road presence for the Tata.

Under the hood, the Harrier Adventure X employs a 2.0-litre diesel motor producing 170 PS and 350 Nm, and this engine is offered with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Creta SX(O) diesel, conversely, comes with a smaller 1.5-litre diesel motor that churns out 116 PS and 250 Nm, and this too is offered with manual and automatic transmission options.

Tata Harrier Adventure X Plus vs Hyundai Creta SX(O): Features

Both SUVs bring a generous equipment list, including LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver display, and safety features such as six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

Nevertheless, the Creta SX(O) takes the lead in some creature comforts. It comes with ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, an 8-way adjustable driver seat, wireless charging for phones, and a cooled glovebox—features that the Harrier Adventure X lacks. The Tata retaliates with a fractionally wider road footprint, black leatherette trim with tan accents, and a 6-way adjustable driver seat.

Tata Harrier Adventure X Plus vs Hyundai Creta SX(O): Price

Price positioning is near, not the same. In automatic form, however, the Creta has the advantage—its diesel AT is priced at ₹20 lakh, compared to ₹20.69 lakh for the Harrier Adventure X automatic.

