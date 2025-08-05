HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News New Tata Harrier & Safari Adventure X Range Launched, Prices Start At 18.99 Lakh

New Tata Harrier & Safari Adventure X range launched, prices start at 18.99 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2025, 13:22 pm
Tata Motors says the new Harrier and Safari Adventure X trim offers several customer-friendly features at a more accessible price point compared to the top-spec variants. The brand has also streamlined the variant lineup on both SUVs.

Tata Harrier Safari Adventure X
The Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X variants are the new mid-spec trims available with a host of creature comforts
Tata Harrier Safari Adventure X
Tata Motors has revised the Harrier and Safari variant lineups and introduced the new Adventure X range, bringing a new feature-rich mid-tier variant to both SUVs. The new Tata Harrier Adventure X is priced at 18.99 lakh, while the Harrier Adventure X Plus is priced at 19.34 lakh. On the other hand, the Tata Safari Adventure X Plus is priced at 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are valid till October 31, 2025.

Tata has streamlined the variant lineup on the Harrier and Safari, from 11 to six and five, respectively. The automaker says the new Adventure X trim offers several customer-friendly features at a more accessible price point compared to the top-spec variants.

Tata Harrier Adventure X
The Tata Harrier Adventure X Plus adds features like Level 2 ADAS, EPB, and rear disc brakes over the Adventure X
Tata Harrier Adventure X
Tata Harrier Adventure X

The Tata Harrier Adventure X is the new mid-level trim and packs a host of equipment. There is a new seaweed green colour option along with six other colours, while the SUV rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The feature list has been expanded, incorporating leatherette upholstery, Level 2 ADAS (on X+) with adaptive cruise control, 360-degree surround view camera, Electronic Parking Brake (on X+) with Auto Hold, Trail Response Modes - Normal, Rough, Wet, and a Land Rover-derived mono-shifter.

Tata Harrier Adventure X
The Tata Harrier Adventure X gets the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital console, along with Terrain Response, drive modes, and a mono-shifter
Tata Harrier Adventure X
The Harrier Adventure X also packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital console, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and more. Between the Adventure X and X Plus, the latter packs Level 2 ADAS, EPB, and rear disc brakes for an extra 34,000.

Tata Safari Adventure X
The Tata Safari Adventure X Plus gets all the bells and whistles as the Harrier but adds a new Supernova Copper colour scheme and new leatherette upholstery
Tata Safari Adventure X
Tata Safari Adventure X Plus

The new Safari Adventure X Plus also comes with a host of features, including a new Supernova Copper with an Adventure Oak interior and 18-inch alloy wheels. The model gets new light brown leather upholstery, Level 2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, EPB, 360-degree camera, Trail Response Modes, a mono-shifter, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, 10.25-inch infotainment screen and digital console, and more.

Tata Safari Adventure X
The Tata Safari Adventure X Plus misses out on features like a powered tailgate, a powered front passenger seat, and ventilated rear seats, which are available on the top Accomplished variant
Tata Safari Adventure X
Both the Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X draw power from the familiar 2.0-litre diesel engine tuned for 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission. Furthermore, Tata has introduced the new Pure X variant, which sits above the entry-level Smart variant ( 15 lakh), and is priced at 17.99 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2025, 13:22 pm IST

