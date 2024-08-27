Kia Seltos X-Line gets a new colour option. Have you seen it?

The Kia Seltos is one of the bestselling compact SUVs in India and the automaker has timely updated the model to keep it popular among masses
Kia has now introduced a new colour option on the Seltos with the top-spec X-Line getting the Aurora Black Pearl paint scheme
The new colour option adds an upgraded interior with the two-tone Black and Splendid Sage Green shades
The new gloss black colour option is available in addition to the existing Matte Graphite colour sold on the Seltos X-Line
The new Seltos X-Line Aurora Black Pearl gets several gloss black finished elements including the front and rear skid plates and ORVMs
The shark-fin antenna, tailgate garnish and faux exhaust on the rear bumper also get the gloss black treatment
Adding contrast are the Sun Orange accents on the skid plates, side door garnish and wheel centre caps
The Seltos X-Line sits on the larger 18-inch alloy wheels with dual-tone crystal cut finish with a glossy black outline
The Kia Seltos X-Line is priced at ₹20.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)