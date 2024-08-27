Kia Seltos X-Line gets a new colour option. Have you seen it?

Published Aug 27, 2024

The Kia Seltos is one of the bestselling compact SUVs in India and the automaker has timely updated the model to keep it popular among masses

Kia has now introduced a new colour option on the Seltos with the top-spec X-Line getting the Aurora Black Pearl paint scheme

The new colour option adds an upgraded interior with the two-tone Black and Splendid Sage Green shades

The new gloss black colour option is available in addition to the existing Matte Graphite colour sold on the Seltos X-Line

The new Seltos X-Line Aurora Black Pearl gets several gloss black finished elements including the front and rear skid plates and ORVMs

The shark-fin antenna, tailgate garnish and faux exhaust on the rear bumper also get the gloss black treatment

Adding contrast are the Sun Orange accents on the skid plates, side door garnish and wheel centre caps

The Seltos X-Line sits on the larger 18-inch alloy wheels with dual-tone crystal cut finish with a glossy black outline

The Kia Seltos X-Line is priced at 20.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
