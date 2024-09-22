Godzilla to retire in 2025: What's killing Nissan GT-R? Top boss reveals reason

Nissan GT-R has always fascinated the automobile enthusiasts who love performance cars. The current Nissan GT-R has been in business for 17 years but has not much time in its hand before the sportscar meets the end of road. The Japanese automobile giant is ready to pull the plug on GT-R globally in 2025. While this decision has sparked displeasure of many, one of the Nissan's key official has revealed why the car is being discontinued in a year's time.

In an interaction with the Top Gear magazine, Nissan's global product boss Pierre Loing has said that the automaker would have wanted to keep the GT-R for another 17 years if it weren't for stricter regulations. He said that the tightening regulations has forced the auto company to take the tough call. He also said that a replacement of the Nissan GT-R is several years away. "It's been on sale for 17 years and we'd love to make it another 17 years, but the regulator gives us some trouble," Loing said.

The Nissan GT-R has been in production since December 2007 but currently the R35 model is living on borrowed time. The sportscar has already retired from most of the international markets and the final model will be rolled out next year. The GT-R retired from European market in July 2021 when the EU introduced new noise regulations. It also pulled out of the Australian market where the car failed to meet a stringent side-impact crash test regulation.

Nissan GT-R replacement years away

Usually, when a carmaker ends one car's generational model, it gets replaced by the next generation model. However, for the R35 model, it is not happening. When Nissan ends the production of GT-R there won't be another car to fill the void.

Last year's Nissan Hyper Force concept hinted at the prospects of an all-electric R36 with solid-state battery packs. However, the production model based on the concept would take a long time to be reality.

