Deliveries of Nissan Gravite begin across India

Just days after its market debut, the Nissan Gravite has started reaching customers across the country. Nissan Motor India has commenced nationwide deliveries of its newest sub-four-metre MPV, which is priced from ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The model has already arrived at dealerships, marking the start of customer handovers.

Positioned as an affordable three-row family vehicle, the Gravite is closely related to the Renault Triber and focuses on practicality, flexible seating, and everyday usability.

Also Read : Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber spec comparison: what’s different?

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Nissan Gravite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Triber 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.59 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.62 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Nissan Gravite: How it looks

The Gravite features Nissan’s signature design elements while maintaining a distinct identity. At the front, it gets the brand’s V-Motion grille flanked by slim headlamps with integrated daytime running lights.

The bonnet carries prominent “Gravite" lettering, while the front bumper includes silver accents and a faux skid plate that adds a rugged visual touch.

In profile, the MPV rides on 15-inch alloy wheels and comes equipped with roof rails. At the rear, the design includes angular tail-lamps connected by a chrome strip, with the Nissan badge positioned at the centre. The Gravite name is integrated into the tail-lamp cluster, while the rear bumper features silver highlights similar to the front.

Customers can choose from five exterior colours: Forest Green, Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Metallic Grey, and Storm White.

Also Read : Nissan Motor India posts 23% YoY growth in February 2026; Gravite deliveries begin

Nissan Gravite: Cabin and features

Inside, the Gravite focuses on practicality with a seven-seat layout. The cabin features a dual-tone black and white theme with suede inserts and contrast stitching.

A redesigned steering wheel sits ahead of a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, while the centre console houses an 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. The layout prioritises usability while adding a slightly more premium feel compared to typical entry-level MPVs.

Nissan Gravite: Engine and performance

Powering the Gravite is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. The engine is shared with the Triber and is offered with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an automated manual transmission (AMT).

Fuel efficiency is rated at 19.3 kmpl for the manual variant and 19.6 kmpl for the AMT. Nissan has also confirmed that a factory-fitted CNG option will be introduced at a later stage.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: