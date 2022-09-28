Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Navratri: Here are routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for motorists asking to avoid some key routes to avoid traffic congestion.

The festive season is upon us, and many parts of the country are celebrating once again. Here in Delhi, too, Navratri has started with numerous fairs organized across the national capital region (NCR). But while the festive season brings a certain elevated sense of joy, the traffic situation can be a potential worry point and requires close monitoring. Delhi Traffic Police, as such, has issued an advisory for motorists in the capital city.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the main routes and roads to avoid till Dusshera are Rani Jhansi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Indra Chandra Sen Marg, Chhatarpur Mandi Road, MG Road, and Outer Ring Road between Nehru Place and Modi Mills. Delhi Traffic Police has also advised the drivers to avoid Mandir Marg.

The national capital is already known for massive traffic congestion. During the festive season, traffic congestion increases significantly. Different parts of the city get choked due to increased vehicular traffic. Delhi Traffic Police has started tweeting about live updates about the roads and traffic movements in different parts of the national capital.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, Ram Leela will be celebrated across Delhi from Monday to October 5 between 6 pm and 11 pm. There are 46 main venues where Ramlilas will be organized, which include Red Fort, Ramlila Maidan JLN Marg, Dakshinpuri, Sarojini Nagar, RK Puram Sector 5, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, Hari Nagar, Sultanpuri, Pitampura, Model Town, and Gandhi Nagar, the advisory said.

Traffic movements in those areas will be impacted due to the festivals. The advisory further stated that there might be restrictions on vehicular movement on Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Daryaganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, and Turkman Gate, depending on the crowd situation as major Ramlila will be staged at Ramlila Ground and Red Fort.

