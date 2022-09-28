Revealed: Complete price list of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now out

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered with both mild and strong hybrid technology, and is the technical cousin of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday announced the price list of the remaining variants of its latest Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV. The base variant - E with manual transmission - is priced at ₹10.48 lakh which is slightly more expensive than the corresponding base variant of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Both Hyryder and Grand Vitara are technical cousins and the Maruti Suzuki SUV was launched on Monday at a start price of ₹10.45 lakh.

(Also read: Full pricing of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara)

Toyota had partially revealed the pricing of Urban Cruiser Hyryder earlier this month but has now come out with the complete list. The SUV is offered with both manual as well as automatic transmission choices, while also boasting of both mild as well as strong hybrid technology. On Wednesday, the company announced the pricing for the variants with mild-hybrid technology.

Variants Price (ex-showroom, in ascending order) E MT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 10,48,000 S MT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 12,28,000 S AT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 13,48,000 G MT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 14,34,000 S eDrive 2WD HYBRID ₹ 15,11,000 G AT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 15,54,000 V MT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 15,89,000 V AT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 17,09,000 V MT AWD NEO DRIVE ₹ 17,19,000 G eDrive 2WD HYBRID ₹ 17,49,000 V eDrive 2WD HYBRID ₹ 18,99,000

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder with strong hybrid technology pricing begins at ₹17.09 lakh and goes up to ₹18.99 lakh. At the vary top, the Urban Cruiser is priced better than the ₹19.49 lakh tag that the Grand Vitara Alpha+ variant commands.

Hyryder and Grand Vitara are a result of a collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki. Both vehicles would be manufactured at the Toyota facility in Bidadi in Karnataka. Both models are the first mid-size SUVs in the market to boast of strong hybrid technology which ensures a high mileage. While both vehicles look different from the outside, the cabin layout and feature highlights like HUD, main infotainment screen, driver display and surround-view camera are identical. Both models are also powered by a 1.5-litre engine with similar power and torque figures.

