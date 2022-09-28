Revealed: Complete price list of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now out

HT Auto
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered with both mild and strong hybrid technology, and is the technical cousin of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2022, 13:15 PM
Toyota Urban Cruiser is the first mid-size SUV from the company in India.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor brings in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size SUV model which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with Toyota's self-charging hybrid electric technology.
At the front, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a wide trapezoidal lower grille and a flowing crystal upper grille. It also has LED projector headlights and twin LED DRLs that also perform as turn indicators.   
The rear-end of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a sportier look. It features split LED tail light units, chrome garnish on the trunk and high-placed brake light. 
The Toyota Urban Cruiser sits over 17-inch alloy wheels.
The length of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is 4365 mm while the width is 1795 mm. The might of the mid-size SUV is 1645 mm and its wheelbase stands at 2600 mm.
The interior of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers nine-inch infotainment screen which displays AV and navigation information, vehicle stats and battery-engine energy flow among others. 
The Toyota Cruiser Hyryder also features a sunroof along with wireless charging, ventilated seats, head-up display, drive mode switch and paddle shift.
Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that puts out 115 hp of power and 122 Nm of torque. The engine has been paired to an e-drive or E-CVT automatic transmission box. There is also a 177.6V battery that claims to provide a mileage of over 27 kmpl. 
Toyota Urban Cruiser is the first mid-size SUV from the company in India.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday announced the price list of the remaining variants of its latest Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV. The base variant - E with manual transmission - is priced at 10.48 lakh which is slightly more expensive than the corresponding base variant of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Both Hyryder and Grand Vitara are technical cousins and the Maruti Suzuki SUV was launched on Monday at a start price of 10.45 lakh.

(Also read: Full pricing of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara)

Toyota had partially revealed the pricing of Urban Cruiser Hyryder earlier this month but has now come out with the complete list. The SUV is offered with both manual as well as automatic transmission choices, while also boasting of both mild as well as strong hybrid technology. On Wednesday, the company announced the pricing for the variants with mild-hybrid technology.

VariantsPrice (ex-showroom, in ascending order)
  
E MT 2WD NEO DRIVE 10,48,000
S MT 2WD NEO DRIVE 12,28,000
S AT 2WD NEO DRIVE 13,48,000
G MT 2WD NEO DRIVE 14,34,000
S eDrive 2WD HYBRID 15,11,000
G AT 2WD NEO DRIVE 15,54,000
V MT 2WD NEO DRIVE 15,89,000
V AT 2WD NEO DRIVE 17,09,000
V MT AWD NEO DRIVE 17,19,000
G eDrive 2WD HYBRID 17,49,000
V eDrive 2WD HYBRID 18,99,000

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder with strong hybrid technology pricing begins at 17.09 lakh and goes up to 18.99 lakh. At the vary top, the Urban Cruiser is priced better than the 19.49 lakh tag that the Grand Vitara Alpha+ variant commands.

Hyryder and Grand Vitara are a result of a collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki. Both vehicles would be manufactured at the Toyota facility in Bidadi in Karnataka. Both models are the first mid-size SUVs in the market to boast of strong hybrid technology which ensures a high mileage. While both vehicles look different from the outside, the cabin layout and feature highlights like HUD, main infotainment screen, driver display and surround-view camera are identical. Both models are also powered by a 1.5-litre engine with similar power and torque figures.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2022, 12:57 PM IST
TAGS: Urban Cruiser Hyryder Toyota Hyryder Toyota
