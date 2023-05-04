Citroën C3 hatchback launched with BS6 2 turbo petrol engine, 13 new features

Citroën India today has announced the launch of the updated C3 hatchback that now gets the latest generation Puretech 110 Turbo petrol engine. The new engine is now compliant with the BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations, while the model also comes with 13 new features on the range-topping Shine variant. The update also brings some much-needed features to the hatchback that were missing at the time of launch. The Citroën C3 Turbo is now priced between ₹8.28 lakh and ₹8.92 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The updated Citroën C3 hatchback now comes with a host of safety features including ESP, Hill-Hold, TPMS and engine Auto start/stop. The feature list also includes 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper washer, rear defogger and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The cabin also comes with a rear parking camera and day/night IRVM. Furthermore, the hatchback now gets get the My Citroën Connect app with 35 connectivity features as part of the automaker’s Connectivity 1.0 plan.

Speaking on introducing the updated Citroën C3 hatchback, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head - Citroën India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new Gen III Puretech 110 Turbo engine now with advanced safety features, that will delight owners with its practicality and performance for city and highway commutes. The C3 Turbo has been in high demand and delighted customers in the past and now with this new generation turbo engine compliant with BS6 Phase II, customers will continue to enjoy the high performance and responsive motor for an exciting driving experience. With the new Shine variant and My Citroën Connect app on board, this hatch with a twist makes for a very appealing and compelling package."

Deliveries for the updated Citroën C3 Turbo will begin in the middle of May. The hatchback was appreciated for its quirky yet likeable design, spacious interior and comfortable ride quality, but the lack of certain essential features and creature comforts did make it less appealing for many. Nevertheless, the latest updates should make more buyers consider the C3, especially with that delectable turbo petrol option.

Citroën India is now gearing up to introduce its fourth product in the market, which will be the C3 Aircross based on the C3 platform. The model made its global debut recently with the India launch slated later in the year.

