Citroen C3 Aircross unveiled officially: 5 things you should know

Citroen India has unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market. It is the fourth vehicle in their line-up. The manufacturer is already selling C3, C5 Aircross and E:C3. The C3 Aircross will be competing against the mid-size SUVs in the Indian market. Here are five things that one should know about the Citroen C3 Aircross.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2023, 09:20 AM
Citroen C3 Aircross comes with 200 mm of ground clearance.
Citroen India has unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market. The launch will happen in the second half of 2023.
Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the same C-cubed platform as the C3 hatchback that is currently on sale in the Indian market.
Citroen C3 Aircross measures 4.3 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. It has a boot space of up to 511 litres and the rear bench seat can split 70:30. 
The cabin gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and gets connected car technology. There are five USB ports that support fast charging.
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and there is a digital instrument cluster on offer.
Citroen C3 Aircross will be going against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.
 The C3 Aircross will come only with a turbo petrol engine. It is expected that the automatic transmission version and an electric version will follow.
The manufacturer says that the C3 Aircross is developed and engineered in India because of which it has a more than 90 per cent of localization level. The launch is expected to happen in the second half of 2023.
Citroen C3 Aircross: Looks

In terms of looks, the C3 Aircross looks like a larger version of the C3 hatchback. The C3 Aircross is based on the same C-cube platform as the C3 hatchback. However, in terms of size, the C3 Aircross is a mid-size SUV. It comes with a split headlamp setup, faux skid plates, alloy wheels, blacked-out wheel arches and outside rearview mirrors, roof rails and a dual-tone paint scheme.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Interior

The interior is funky just like other Citroens that one might have seen. It gets a dual-tone theme and beige-coloured upholstery which makes the cabin feel airy. The seats are wide and seem to be comfortable. Moreover, there is a 5+2 seating arrangement where the third row can be removed to increase the boot space.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Features

In terms of features, the C3 Aircross comes with a 7-inch TFT screen, 5 fast USB chargers, Hill Start Assist, LED Daytime Running Lamps, a multi-function steering wheel and a lot more. There is also a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Also Read : Citroen C3's new top-end Shine trim launched at 7.60 lakh, gets new features

Citroen C3 Aircross: Engine

Powering the Citroen C3 Aircross will be a turbo-petrol engine that is already doing duty on the C3 hatchback. As of now, it will be mated to a manual gearbox only. It is expected that Citroen will introduce an automatic gearbox later on.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Launch

Citroen has announced that the C3 Aircross will launch in the second half of the year. As of now variants and pricing has not been revealed.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2023, 09:20 AM IST
TAGS: C3 Citroen India Citroen C3 Aircross
