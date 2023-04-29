Citroen C3 Aircross unveiled officially: 5 things you should know

Citroen India has unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market. It is the fourth vehicle in their line-up. The manufacturer is already selling C3, C5 Aircross and E:C3 . The C3 Aircross will be competing against the mid-size SUVs in the Indian market. Here are five things that one should know about the Citroen C3 Aircross.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Looks

In terms of looks, the C3 Aircross looks like a larger version of the C3 hatchback. The C3 Aircross is based on the same C-cube platform as the C3 hatchback. However, in terms of size, the C3 Aircross is a mid-size SUV. It comes with a split headlamp setup, faux skid plates, alloy wheels, blacked-out wheel arches and outside rearview mirrors, roof rails and a dual-tone paint scheme.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Interior

The interior is funky just like other Citroens that one might have seen. It gets a dual-tone theme and beige-coloured upholstery which makes the cabin feel airy. The seats are wide and seem to be comfortable. Moreover, there is a 5+2 seating arrangement where the third row can be removed to increase the boot space.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Features

In terms of features, the C3 Aircross comes with a 7-inch TFT screen, 5 fast USB chargers, Hill Start Assist, LED Daytime Running Lamps, a multi-function steering wheel and a lot more. There is also a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Also Read : Citroen C3's new top-end Shine trim launched at ₹7.60 lakh, gets new features

Citroen C3 Aircross: Engine

Powering the Citroen C3 Aircross will be a turbo-petrol engine that is already doing duty on the C3 hatchback. As of now, it will be mated to a manual gearbox only. It is expected that Citroen will introduce an automatic gearbox later on.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Launch

Citroen has announced that the C3 Aircross will launch in the second half of the year. As of now variants and pricing has not been revealed.

First Published Date: