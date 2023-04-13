HT Auto
Citroen C3's new top-end Shine trim launched at 7.60 lakh, gets new features

Citroen India has launched a new top-end variant of the C3. The new trim is called Shine and it sits above the Feel Vibe pack. Citroen C3 Shine will be priced at 7.60 lakh and it will also be available with the Vibe Pack. The Shine Vibe Pack variant costs 7.72 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Moreover, there are also dual-tone paint schemes on offer with the new variant.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 16:41 PM
The Shine variant will also be offered with the Vibe Pack.
The Shine variant adds electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper and washer and rear defogger. There are also new safety features on offer. For instance, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Engine start/stop system. There is also a new My Citroen Connect application on offer which comes with 35 connectivity features.

A look at the cabin of Citroen C3.
Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India added, “We are excited to launch the new Shine variant of the Citroën C3 with the latest features that customers in this segment are aspiring for. Also debuting is our new gen III Puretech 110 Turbo engine, now with advanced safety features, that will delight owners with its practicality and performance for city and highway commutes. With Connectivity 1.0 now on board the C3, this hatch with a twist will truly be perfect all-round package for the young and progressive customer in this competitive segment."

Watch: Citroen C3: First Drive Review

Citroen has also updated the C3 to comply with BS6 Phase II norms. Both engines have a capacity of 1.2 litres. The naturally aspirated unit produces 80 bhp and 115 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The turbocharged unit produces 108 bhp and 190 Nm. It comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Both engines have a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.3 kmpl. As of now, Citroen is not offering an automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 16:41 PM IST
TAGS: C3 Citroen C3 Citroen India
