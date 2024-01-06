HT Auto
Toyota Innova Hycross, UC Hyryder, Crysta prices hiked by up to 2.5% in new year

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 06 Jan 2024, 16:17 PM
  • Toyota said the price rise was necessitated to partially offset rising input costs for the new year.
The prices have been increased with effect from January 1 and are in the range of 0.5-2.5 per cent, on select models and variants
The prices have been increased with effect from January 1 and are in the range of 0.5-2.5 per cent, on select models and variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased prices across its select range of cars and variants with effect from January 1, 2024. The hike is in the vicinity of 0.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent, bringing a reasonable jump in prices. In a statement, Toyota said the price rise was necessitated to partially offset rising input costs. The automaker also added that the price adjustment was moderated carefully to minimise the impact passed on to the customer.

The new prices are reflected on Toyota India’s website for select models. The Toyota Innova Hycross is now more expensive by up to 42,000, while the Innova Crysta is dearer by up to 25,000. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is now more expensive by up to 28,000.

The Toyota range starts with the Glanza at present and could be joined by the upcoming Taisor later this year
The Toyota range starts with the Glanza at present and could be joined by the upcoming Taisor later this year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced a price increase of its products, ranging from 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent on select models & variants with effect from January 1, 2024. This increase was necessitated to partially offset the rising input costs. However, the overall price adjustment has been carefully moderated, taking into account a minimum impact on our esteemed customers. We are always grateful for the continued trust and confidence, our customers have shown in our entire product portfolio. As a customer-centric company, TKM remains steadfast in its commitment to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the market."

Apart from the aforementioned models, Toyota also sells the Glanza, Rumion, Hilux, Fortuner, and Camry. The company also retails the Vellfire and Land Cruiser LC300 in the luxury segment. The Japanese automaker is expected to bring a new car this year reportedly called the ‘Taisor.’ The upcoming Toyota Taisor is expected to be the badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Fronx and will be the automaker’s new sub- 10 lakh offering, alongside the Glanza (badge-engineered Baleno).

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2024, 16:17 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota price hike Toyota India price hike 2024 Innova Crysta

