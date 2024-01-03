Toyota Innova Hycross prices hiked by up to 42,000 for the new year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has hiked prices on select models for the new year and the revised prices are applicable with immediate effect. The price increase has been revealed on the popular-selling Toyota Innova Hycross MPV, which gets an increment of up to ₹42,000. As part of the price revision, the base Innova Hycross GX variant is more expensive by ₹10,000, while all the other variants are dearer by ₹42,000.

Most manufacturers announced price hikes for the new year, so the increments aren’t all that surprising. The quantum of the hike is only being disclosed now. With the revision, the Toyota Innova Hycross now starts from ₹19.77 lakh for private buyers, going up to ₹30.68 lakh for the top-spec hybrid version. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a more premium cabin with a radically different design, which has been added to its strong acceptance in the market

The MPV continues to be offered in five variants - GX, VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O). The Hycross can be opted for in seven- or either-seater configurations on the lower variants, while the top-spec ZX is only available as a seven-seater. Toyota has also discontinued the GX limited edition variant introduced late last year.

The Toyota Innova Hycross continues to be offered in petrol and petrol-hybrid engine options. The 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol develops 170 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. The 2.0-litre strong-hybrid churns out 181 bhp and comes paired with an e-Drive transmission. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of 23.24 kmpl on the hybrid and 16.13 kmpl on the pure-petrol.

