HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To 42,000 For The New Year

Toyota Innova Hycross prices hiked by up to 42,000 for the new year

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jan 2024, 14:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
As part of the price revision, the base Toyota Innova Hycross GX variant is more expensive by ₹10,000, while all the other variants are dearer by ₹4
...
Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition
Toyota has updated the prices on the Innova Hycross for MY2024 and the range now starts at ₹19.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition
Toyota has updated the prices on the Innova Hycross for MY2024 and the range now starts at ₹19.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has hiked prices on select models for the new year and the revised prices are applicable with immediate effect. The price increase has been revealed on the popular-selling Toyota Innova Hycross MPV, which gets an increment of up to 42,000. As part of the price revision, the base Innova Hycross GX variant is more expensive by 10,000, while all the other variants are dearer by 42,000.

Most manufacturers announced price hikes for the new year, so the increments aren’t all that surprising. The quantum of the hike is only being disclosed now. With the revision, the Toyota Innova Hycross now starts from 19.77 lakh for private buyers, going up to 30.68 lakh for the top-spec hybrid version. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read : Toyota Kirloskar Motor scales new high in 2023, sells over 2.33 lakh cars.

Toyota Innova Hycross Cabin
The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a more premium cabin with a radically different design, which has been added to its strong acceptance in the market
Toyota Innova Hycross Cabin
The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a more premium cabin with a radically different design, which has been added to its strong acceptance in the market

The MPV continues to be offered in five variants - GX, VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O). The Hycross can be opted for in seven- or either-seater configurations on the lower variants, while the top-spec ZX is only available as a seven-seater. Toyota has also discontinued the GX limited edition variant introduced late last year.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
1987.0 Multiple Automatic
₹ 18.30 - 28.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2393 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 19.99 - 26.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Staria (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria
1998 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 20 Lakhs
View Details
Toyota Camry 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Camry 2024
2487 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 50 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The Toyota Innova Hycross continues to be offered in petrol and petrol-hybrid engine options. The 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol develops 170 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. The 2.0-litre strong-hybrid churns out 181 bhp and comes paired with an e-Drive transmission. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of 23.24 kmpl on the hybrid and 16.13 kmpl on the pure-petrol.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2024, 14:02 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.