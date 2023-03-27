HT Auto
Citroen's upcoming Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival SUV spotted testing

French auto giant Citroen is developing a new compact SUV for India, which will be based on the C3 hatchback launched last year. The Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival SUV has been recently spotted testing on the roads, hinting at its India debut soon. This will be the fourth offering from the French carmaker in in the country, and the second SUV after its debut model C5 Aircross, which hit the Indian roads back in 2021.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Mar 2023, 13:15 PM
The upcoming Citroen SUV is likely to be called C3 Aircross. Citroen already has a global model by the same name. However, the C3 Aircross SUV is likely to be slightly different from the global model. The SUV is likely to be offered in both five seat and seven seat variants. According to the spy shots of the SUV, it is likely to be more than four metres in length. As far as design is concerned, the C3 Aircross SUV will be a departure from the C3 hatchback models sold in India.

The spy shots, taken in Bihar, also reveal the interior of the upcoming Citroen SUV. It shows a new dashboard with a freestanding infotainment touchscreen at the centre. The display is different from the ones used inside the C3 hatchback or its electric version e:C3. The SUV is also likely to come with features like automatic climate control, rear parking camera, alloy wheels, auto-dimming ORVMs, large panoramic sunroof among others.

Under the hood, Citroen is likely to use a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 110 bhp of maxium power and 190 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is likely to be handled by a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Besides the Creta and Seltos, the upcoming Citroen SUV will aimed to takes on Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder, Tata Harrier and other compact SUVs in the segment. Citroen may introduce the SUV some time later this year or early 2024.

