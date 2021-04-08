Citroen C5 vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson: Which one should you buy

French auto manufacturer Citroen has finally made its entry into the Indian market. It has launched the much awaited flagship SUV C5 Aircross in the country at an introductory price of ₹29.90 lakh. Available in two variants with a single engine and single gearbox combination, the Citroen C5 Aircross challenges rivals like Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

Here is a comparison between these three SUVs based on the price and specifications.

Price

Citroen C5 Aircross is not available in petrol variant, while the other two models in the fray come with both petrol and diesel engine options. The Citroen C5 Aircross comes priced between ₹29.90 lakh and ₹31.90 lakh.

The Jeep Compass is priced between ₹16.99 lakh and ₹28.29 lakh, while the Hyundai Tucson is available between ₹22.55 lakh and rs 27.33 lakh.

With a starting price of ₹29.90 lakh, the Citroen C5 Aircross is a bit expensive, as compared to its two rivals. However, the C5 Aircross Feel variant, which is the base model, is priced higher than even the fully-loaded, all-wheel-drive diesel variants of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

Citroen C5 Aircross Jeep Compass Hyundai Tucson ₹ 29.90 lakh - ₹ 31.90 lakh ₹ 16.99 lakh - ₹ 28.29 lakh ₹ 22.55 lakh - ₹ 27.33 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Engine and Transmission

The Citroen C5 Aircross has been launched in India with a single diesel engine. Hence, let's compare the model with the diesel variants of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

All the three premium SUVs come powered by turbocharged diesel engines. All the three cars get 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motors, the power and torque outputs are different albeit.

Clubbed with an 8-speed torque converter, the Citroen C5 Aircross churns out 177 hp of peak power and 400 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels only.

The Jeep Compass' 2.0-litre diesel engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while there is a 9-speed torque converter on offer as well. This diesel motor produces 170 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Tucson's fuel burner generates 185 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed torque converter.

While the Citroen C5 Aircross doesn't get an all-wheel drive technology, the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson are available with both front wheel drive and all-wheel drive systems.

Verdict

As it appears, the Jeep Compass is most affordable at the lower end, among these three SUVs, while the Citroen C5 Aircross is the most expensive one.

In terms of powertrain, Hyundai Tucson SUV has the most powerful diesel engine of the trio. The Tucson produces most power and torque output. While Citroen C5 Aircross too churns out 400 Nm of torque like the Tucson, but it produces 8 hp less power output than the Hyundai SUV. On the other hand, Jeep Compass' diesel engine kicks out the least power and torque output.