Top hardcore off-roaders you can buy - Maruti Jimny to Mahindra Thar
After the pandemic ended, many people just wanted to get out of their homes and travel. Some people got into trail riding, a few started overlanding while others got into hard-core off-roading. Because of this, the sales of vehicles such as off-road motorcycles, off-roaders and pick-up trucks increased. Off-roading is one of the sports that existed earlier as well but people didn't take it seriously back then. However, now the most popular segment might be the off-road vehicles. This is because these vehicles can be used within city limits as well as when the road ends. Here are the top three hardcore off-roaders that you can buy in India.
The Jimny was one of the most hyped-up vehicles when it was first announced for the Indian market at Auto Expo 2023. Maruti Suzuki went a step ahead and developed a 5-door version of the Jimny which went on sale in India first. It is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 bhp and 134 Nm. Transmission options on offer are a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter automatic unit. Maruti offers the 4x4 system as standard.
Mahindra launched the new generation of Thar back in 2020 and it is still selling like hotcakes in the Indian market. With the new generation, Mahindra focused on making the Thar easier to live with. They also launched the rear-wheel drive version of the SUV which helped in dropping the price of the SUV significantly. Mahindra offers the Thar with a petrol and a diesel engine, both of which are available with a manual as well as an automatic transmission. Unlike Jimny, the Thar is offered only in a three-door option which makes it less practical.
Just like the Thar, the Force Gurkha also comes in a three-door body style but it has an even larger road presence than the Thar because of its size. To many people, the Gurkha also looks similar to the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen because of its butch and retro styling. The SUV comes with a snorkel and locking front and rear differentials from the factory. It is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 89 bhp and 250 Nm. The only transmission on offer is a 5-speed manual unit.