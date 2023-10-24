Tata Harrier facelift vs rivals: Specification comparison

Tata Motors has finally launched the new facelifted Harrier SUV. The premium SUV has been launched alongside the updated Safari flagship SUV. With the launch of the new Tata Harrier facelift, the homegrown car manufacturer has re-energised its competition with rival brands offering their respective products in the segment. Also, with the rising demand for SUVs across India, Tata Motors is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the market pie with the updated Safari and Harrier.

The Tata Harrier facelift comes boosting its rivalry with competitors such as Mg Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Compass. While the other models in the fray are available with both petrol and diesel engines, the Tata Harrier facelift comes with a diesel engine only. Tata Motors is working on a 1.5-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine for the Harrier, but that is unlikely to make its way to the car anytime soon.

Here is a comparison between the Tata Harrier facelift with the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700 and Jeep Compass, based on the diesel powertrain specifications.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Harrier ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Jeep Compass ₹ 17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers MG Hector ₹ 14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Scorpio-N ₹ 13.26 - 24.54 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: Tata Harrier facelift SUV: First impressions

Tata Harrier facelift vs rivals: Specification

Tata Harrier facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This engine is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The engine churns out 168 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque.

Speaking about its rivals, the MG Hector and the Jeep Compass are on par with the new Harrier. Both these two SUVs come powered by 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engines, which produce the same peak power and maximum torque figures. The MG Hector gets a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT as transmission options, while the Jeep Compass comes available with the options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a nine-speed automatic unit.

Watch: Hyundai Alcazar 2021: First Drive Review

The Hyundai Alcazar SUV gets power from a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine that is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic unit. This engine is capable of churning out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque.

Mahindra XUV700 is the most potent among these cars. This SUV has a bigger 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine under its hood, which is available with the option of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine pumps out 180 bhp peak power and 450 Nm maximum torque. This makes the Mahindra XUV700 churn out 12 bhp more power and 100 Nm more torque output than the new Harrier SUV.

First Published Date: