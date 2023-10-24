Jeep Wrangler gets a price hike of up to 2 lakh. Check out the new prices

Jeep India has silently updated the prices on the Wrangler luxury off-roader in the country. The Jeep Wrangler is now more expensive by up to ₹2 lakh with the range starting at ₹62.65 lakh for the Unlimited variant, and going up to ₹66.05 lakh for the Rubicon variant. All prices are ex-showroom India.

The Jeep Wrangler is one of the more popular off-roaders globally and the SUV commands a strong following in India as well. In fact, the high demand propelled Jeep India to begin the local assembly of the Wrangler in the country, substantially bringing down the price, and further contributing to the demand for the off-roader.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is locally assembled in India

On the mechanical front, the India-spec Jeep Wrangler is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 268 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV gets the Select-Trac full-time 4WD system on the Unlimited variant, while the Rock-Trac 4WD system with front and rear locking differentials and an electronic sway bar disconnect is offered on the Rubicon trim.

The Wrangler also gets a heavy-duty suspension with gas shocks, 18-inch aluminium wheels with a full-size spare tyre, and more. The feature list is equally extensive with LED headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, leather seats, steering wheel and gear knob, a 7-inch digital instrument console, an 8.4-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering wheel mounted control, dual-zone climate control and more.

In related news, Jeep recently announced its Care Festival bringing a host of offers and benefits for its customers. The Jeep Care Festival is available at authorised dealerships between October 16-31, 2023.

