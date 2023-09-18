Jeep Meridian Overland Edition gets host of cosmetic updates

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 18, 2023

Jeep India recently unveiled the new Overland Edition of the Meridian SUV 

The special edition of the three-row SUV joins the likes of Meridian Upland and Meridian X

Cosmetic updates on it include a new grille with chrome surrounds and redesigned alloy wheels

The grille is flanked by sleek LED projector headlamps that get integrated LED daytime running lights 

 Check product page

The front bumper features blackened fog lamp housing and sleek chrome bars

 The model gets variant-specific alloy wheels and body-coloured cladding all around

The tailgate looks sculpted with overall appearance while the body coloured bumper adds further masculinity

Interior gets copper-based theme with premium suede finish on the seats

 Features include 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, etc
 The SUV remains the same on mechanical front. For more details...
Click Here