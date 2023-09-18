Jeep Meridian Overland Edition gets host of cosmetic updates

Jeep India recently unveiled the new Overland Edition of the Meridian SUV
The special edition of the three-row SUV joins the likes of Meridian Upland and Meridian X
Cosmetic updates on it include a new grille with chrome surrounds and redesigned alloy wheels
The grille is flanked by sleek LED projector headlamps that get integrated LED daytime running lights
The front bumper features blackened fog lamp housing and sleek chrome bars
The model gets variant-specific alloy wheels and body-coloured cladding all around
The tailgate looks sculpted with overall appearance while the body coloured bumper adds further masculinity
Interior gets copper-based theme with premium suede finish on the seats
Features include 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, etc