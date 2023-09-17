In pics: Jeep Meridian Overland joins ranks of Meridian Upland and Meridian X
Jeep Meridian Overland is the third special edition model of the SUV, which gets a host of cosmetic updates inside out, but remains same on mechanical front.
Jeep India has took the cover off the Meridian Overland, which comes as a special edition of the Jeep Meridian SUV. This luxury SUV comes featuring a host of cosmetic updates over the standard edition of the Meridian. Jeep has not revealed the pricing of the special edition of the three-row SUV, but expected to unveil pricing right ahead of festive season.
Overland is the third special edition iteration of the Jeep Meridian SUV introduced in India, after the Meridian Upland and Meridian X, which were introduced before. As with the currently available Upland and X, the Meridian Overland gets variant-specific cosmetic tweaks to the cabin and exterior, adding distinctiveness to the new model. However, the basic silhouette of the SUV remains same as the other variants.
Jeep Meridian Overland comes with a tweaked grille compared to the other variants of the Meridian SUV. It gets the iconic seven slat radiator grille, which is one among the signature styling elements of the US automaker. The grille is flanked by sleek LED projector headlamps that get integrated LED daytime running lights and there are host of chrome embellishment as well complementing the grille and the headlamp cluster. Also, the front bumper features blackened fog lamp housing and sleek chrome bars running through the width of the SUV.
The Jeep Meridian Overland edition is identifiable via its variant-specific alloy wheels and body-coloured cladding all around. The standard version of the Jeep Meridian SUV comes with black cladding.
At the back, the SUV gets a bold look thanks to the thick chrome bar sitting at the centre of the tailgate connecting the LED taillights. The tailgate looks sculpted with the overall appearance, while the body coloured bumper adds further masculinity to the SUV and there is a skid plate sitting beneath it.
Moving to the cabin, the interior design of the Meridian Overland remains unchanged from the standard Meridian. However, it comes with different upholstery. The cabin of this special edition SUV is finished in a mix of leather and suede with copper trimming and stitching, which make the interior styling more premium in the Meridian Overland.
On the feature front, the Jeep Meridian Overland SUV looks to have all the bells and whistles from the top-end Meridian including the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control along with the other features aided by advanced technology
The upholstrey inside the cabin of the Jeep Meridian Overland is distinctive and in the line of the top-end variant of the three-row premium SUV. The distinctiveness of the seat and upholstery inside the cabin of this special edition has been achieved through the special badging on seats and on other places across the interior.
The automaker has not revealed the pricing of the Jeep Meridian Overland. However, pricing of the special edition iteration of the SUV is expected to be out in a few weeks, ahead of the festive season. Expect it to be priced at premium over the standard variant of the Meridian SUV.
First Published Date: 17 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST
