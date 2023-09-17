In pics: Jeep Meridian Overland joins ranks of Meridian Upland and Meridian X

3/9

Jeep Meridian Overland comes with a tweaked grille compared to the other variants of the Meridian SUV. It gets the iconic seven slat radiator grille, which is one among the signature styling elements of the US automaker. The grille is flanked by sleek LED projector headlamps that get integrated LED daytime running lights and there are host of chrome embellishment as well complementing the grille and the headlamp cluster. Also, the front bumper features blackened fog lamp housing and sleek chrome bars running through the width of the SUV.