Citroen C3 with automatic transmission launched at Rs…

The French automaker, Citroen has launched the C3 with automatic transmission at ₹10 lakh, ex-showroom. The Citroen C3 AT is only available with the top of the line Shine variant. While the C3 Shine is priced at ₹10 lakh, theShine AT Vibe Pack, Shine AT Dual Tone and Shine AT Dual Tone Vibe Pack are priced at ₹10.12 lakh, ₹10.15 lakh and ₹10.27 lakh respectively. Notably, the 2024 Citroen C3 range starts from ₹6.16 lakh.

The Citroen C3 with automatic transmission is only available with the top of the line Shine variant. It gets a 6-speed torque converter paired with th

2024 Citroen C3 Automatic

The updated Citroen C3 gets a 6-speed torque converter paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. This is the same unit that is available on the C3 Aircross and the recently launched Basalt Coupe SUV. The turbo petrol motor develops 108 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 205 Nm of peak torque between 1,750 rpm and 2,500 rpm. The 6-speed manual continues to be available with the same engine option, albeit with 190 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm.

2024 Citroen C3 Features

On the feature front, the updated Citroen C3 gets many upgrades that first made it to the Basalt and have been subsequently rolled out on the C3 Aircross and now the C3. This includes projector lens LED headlamps, automatic climate control, power windows on the doors, electrically-operable mirrors with auto-folding function, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

The hatchback also gets six airbags as standard along with ABS with EBD, ISOFIX anchorages, and Hill Hold Assist on the automatic option. The C3 manual variants now command a premium of up to ₹30,000 on select trims.

2024 Citroen C3 Prices

With the introduction of the new automatic transmission variant, the hatchback is now priced between ₹6.16 lakh and ₹10.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The updates finally bring the French hatchback up to speed with rivals. The model takes on the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and lower trims of the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

