Citroen C3 gets a price hike. Check how much you need to pay and what it offers

Citroen C3 hatchback prices have gone up as the French auto giant has launched the facelift version of the car with updated design and features. The most affordable model from the French carmaker will now cost up to ₹30,000 more in its latest iteration with prices starting from ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). First launched in India about two years ago, the Citroen C3 rivals the likes of Tata Tiago , Maruti Suzuki Baleno among others.

Citroen unveiled the updated 2024 C3 hatchback during the launch of Basalt coupe SUV earlier this month.The Citroen C3 comes with added features like

Citroen C3: Variants and new price list

2024 Citroen C3 hatchback is offered in eight variants. These include Live, Feel, Shine, Shine Vibe Pack, Shine Dual Tone, Shine Dual Tone Vibe Pack, Shine Turbo Dual tone and Shine Turbo Dual Tone Vibe. The price of the top-end variant of the hatchback goes up to ₹9.41 lakh (ex-showroom). While the starting price of the C3 hatchback remains similar, the price of the top-end variant has seen a hike of ₹30,000. The increase in price comes after Citroen added more features to the car.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Citroen C3 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3 Aircross 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Citroen Basalt prices revealed, deliveries to start from September

Citroen C3: Key updates

Citroen has updated the design and feature list of the C3 hatchback in its latest avatar. The exterior has two major changes in the new set of LED projector headlight units and auto-folding outside rearview mirrors. The rest of the design elements remain as is.

Citroen C3: Updated feature list

Citroen has added more convenient features to the C3 hatchback. It has included a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control to the model. The safety of the hatchback has been enhanced with the addition of six airbags. All these changes have been implemented in the top-spec Shine trim.

Also Read : Citroen C3 Aircross gets updated LED headlights, climate control and other features

Also watch: Citroen Basalt coupe SUV first drive review

Other variants of the C3 continue to get features like power windows, hill-start assist, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity among others.

Citroen C3: Engine, transmission options

Citroen C3 continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. Mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the engine is capable of generating 81 bhp of power. There is also another engine option in the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and is capable of churning put 108 bhp of power.

First Published Date: