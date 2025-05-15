Citroen C3 hatchback now available with retrofitted CNG kits

Citroën India has announced that it has started officially selling CNG versions of the C3 hatchback. However, these are retrofitted CNG kits that will be installed at the dealer level. The company says the factory-tested kits deliver mileage up to 28.1 km/kg. While bookings for the Citroën C3 CNG cannot be made online, interested buyers can get the kits installed at an additional price of ₹93,000 across authorised Citroën dealerships in the country.

The Citroen C3 CNG does not feature any unique cosmetic elements. Interested buyers can get the CNG kits installed from authorised dealerships.

The CNG kits will be made exclusive to the Live, Feel, Feel(O), and Shine variants, which feature the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. The C3 CNG aims to lower running costs and emissions, while maintaining the C3's comfort, performance, and distinctive style. Owners retain the flexibility to switch between petrol and CNG through the use of a dedicated button. Citroen says the CNG kits will be integrated without compromising access to the spare wheel, but expect a reduced boot space due to the tank. Citroen adds that in order to retain the C3’s ride dynamics, it has incorporated specially-tuned rear shock absorbers, reinforced suspension springs, and an anti-roll bar.

Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director - Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, Stellantis India, commented, “The CNG-enabled C3 is a strategic step forward for institutional customers, especially fleet operators, ride-share drivers, and last-mile mobility providers who value operational savings without compromising on quality and reliability. With Citroën’s comfort DNA and dual fuel flexibility, this variant is tailor-made for high-usage applications."

Citroën C3: Key highlights

The Citroën C3 is a hatchback that starts at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹6.23 lakh and is available in multiple variants with two powertrain options. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine makes a modest 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque paired with a five-speed gearbox. The sportier 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit delivers 108 bhp and 190 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic.

Citroën C3 Dark Edition

Citroën India recently launched the new C3 Dark Edition, which features a black paint colour scheme on the hatchback for the first time. The new C3 Dark Edition is offered alongside the Aircross and Basalt Dark Editions. All three models receive the new Perla Nera black colour scheme, dark chrome accents on the Chevron emblem, and the 'Dark Edition' badging on the front doors.

The cabin features black leatherette seats with red contrast stitching, seatbelt cushions, soft-touch leatherette dashboard and door pads. Occupants are further treated to ambient lighting as well as LED footwell and door sills. The plastics inside are blackened out, as is the gloss black finish on the gear lever bezel.

