Looking for a safe car under 10 lakh? Here are five cars with six airbags as standard

Safety has become one of the top most priorities for Indian automotive customers. Going by this change in market dynamics, many of the automakers in the country are ramping up their safety game. This is done by strengthening the internal structure of the vehicles, while also adding multiple safety features. One of the foremost measures taken by automakers is to add airbags. While providing two airbags has been mandated by the government, manufacturers are now going for six airbags as standard.

Interestingly, many of the car manufacturers are providing six airbags as standard across multiple models, including the entry level models. Here is a list of four-wheelers under ₹10 lakh that offer six airbags as standard.