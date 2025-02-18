Looking for a safe car under ₹10 lakh? Here are five cars with six airbags as standard
- Many of the car manufacturers are providing six airbags as standard across multiple models, including the entry level models
Safety has become one of the top most priorities for Indian automotive customers. Going by this change in market dynamics, many of the automakers in the country are ramping up their safety game. This is done by strengthening the internal structure of the vehicles, while also adding multiple safety features. One of the foremost measures taken by automakers is to add airbags. While providing two airbags has been mandated by the government, manufacturers are now going for six airbags as standard.
Interestingly, many of the car manufacturers are providing six airbags as standard across multiple models, including the entry level models. Here is a list of four-wheelers under ₹10 lakh that offer six airbags as standard.
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio now comes with six airbags as standard, making it the most affordable Indian car to have this. The Celerio range now starts at ₹5.64 lakh, ex-showroom with the LXi trim level. Additionally the new Celerio now gets three-point seatbelts for all passengers, front seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters, seatbelt reminders, reverse parking sensors, hill hold assist and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for better control in slippery conditions.
Engine1,197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS offers six standard airbags on all variants. This hatchback has an attractive design with an affordable starting price of ₹5.92 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Under the hood of this car is a 1.2-litre engine making 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. It comes with two transmission options including a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Other safety features of the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS include ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, three-point seat belts and rear parking sensors with rear camera.
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
The Nissan Magnite recently got a facelift and is the most affordable compact SUV in the market starting at ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). There are 6 airbags offered from the entry-level ‘Visia’ variant of the Magnite. The engine options include a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine which produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and a turbocharged 1-litre turbo which churns out 99 bhp and 160 Nm. There are other safety features on offer in this compact SUV, such as a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD and a TPMS system.
Engine1,197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Hyundai Exter, a compact SUV is also an option to consider as it gets 6 airbags as standard and the base ‘EX’ variant starts at a competitive price of ₹6.13 lakhs (ex-showroom). It also gets important additions such as a dashcam, vehicle stability management, ABS with EBD and other safety-related features. The engine on offer is a 1.2-litre unit producing 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque.
Engine1,198 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
The French carmaker’s entry level model, C3 also comes equipped with six airbags as standard. The car gets quirky styling and starts at ₹6.16 (ex-showroom). However, 6 airbags are only offered on the Feel (O) and Shine variants which start at ₹7.47 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Citroen C3 gets features like ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Assist and Day-Night IVRM.
