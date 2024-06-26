Honda Cars can now be had with CNG option. Here's how

Honda Amaze, Honda City (not the City Hybrid) and Honda Elevate can now be had in CNG options, marking a departure from the company’s usual lineup.
However, unlike competitors who offer factory-fitted CNG, Honda provides these kits through dealerships as an aftermarket add-on.
Honda has never officially offered CNG before.
These CNG kits can be installed on both manual and CVT transmissions for all three models.
As of now, only the Tata Tiago and Tigor offer CNG with an automatic transmission.
Interested buyers can expect to pay an additional ₹75,000 to ₹85,000 for the kit and installation on the Honda vehicles.
Dealerships are also providing a one-year warranty for peace of mind.
The Lovato CNG kit, a trusted name in the aftermarket, comes with a 60-liter capacity tank.
This tank will be installed in the trunk, which will slightly decrease the available cargo space.