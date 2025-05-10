Citroen and Jeep roll out service camp for May. Check it out

HT Auto
Citroen and Jeep's May 2025 service campaign offers special pricing on service, parts, and accessories from May 2 to 31
Jeep and Citroen's service camp will end on 31st May 2025.
Citroen and Jeep have rolled out a service campaign for May 2025. There are offers on service, parts, accessories, and merchandise. The campaign is in effect from 2nd to 31st May 2025. There is also a complimentary vehicle health check-up and exciting rewards with extended warranty purchases.

The complimentary summer health check-up ensures vehicles are ready summer with a complimentary checkup, identifying and addressing any potential issues that could affect performance and safety.

Customers can avail special pricing on labour charges, select genuine parts, accessories, and value-added services designed to suit summer driving needs.

Customers can get benefits and expanded coverage options with every extended warranty purchase. Moreover, the brand is offering limited-edition Citroen and Jeep merchandise. Finally, there is a team of factory-trained technicians for these camps.

First Published Date: 10 May 2025, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Citroen Jeep Basalt Compass Meridian C3

