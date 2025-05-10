Citroen and Jeep roll out service camp for May. Check it out

Citroen and Jeep have rolled out a service campaign for May 2025. There are offers on service, parts, accessories, and merchandise. The campaign is in effect from 2nd to 31st May 2025. There is also a complimentary vehicle health check-up and exciting rewards with extended warranty purchases.

The complimentary summer health check-up ensures vehicles are ready summer with a complimentary checkup, identifying and addressing any potential issues that could affect performance and safety.

Customers can avail special pricing on labour charges, select genuine parts, accessories, and value-added services designed to suit summer driving needs.

Customers can get benefits and expanded coverage options with every extended warranty purchase. Moreover, the brand is offering limited-edition Citroen and Jeep merchandise. Finally, there is a team of factory-trained technicians for these camps.

