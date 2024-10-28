Citroen Basalt coupe SUV in mind? Here's which variant offers most VFM

Citroen Basalt was launched in India as the most affordable coupe SUV in the country, democratising the body style which has so far been a niche segme

Citroen Basalt was launched in India a couple of months back creating quite a hype. The Basalt was launched in the country as the most affordable coupe SUV. The French auto giant launched the Citroen Basalt at an introductory price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which competes directly with Tata Curvv, another coupe SUV. The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV is priced up to ₹13.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

The coupe SUV body style was so far restricted to the luxury car market only. However, Citroen Basalt undoubtedly democratised the coupe SUV body style for Indian car buyers. The French SUV is available in two different petrol engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged motor. While the naturally aspirated motor is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, the turbo-petrol engine comes available with transmission choices of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit.

Citroen Basalt is available in three different trim options - You, Plus, and Max. If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt, here is a quick comprehensive view of what would be the most value-for-money variant for you.