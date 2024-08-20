Citroen Basalt coupe SUV in mind? All variants explained with key features

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Citroen Basalt has been launched in India as the country's first-ever mass-market coupe SUV with an internal combustion engine. With this, the French auto major has created a new niche in the Indian passenger vehicle market, where coupe SUVs have been restricted to the luxury car segment so far. With this product, the car manufacturer has democratised the otherwise premium segment.
Interestingly, Citroen Basalt has been launched at a time when Tata Motors too launched its own product in the segment, albeit with an electric powertrain, the Tata Curvv EV. The homegrown auto giant is also gearing up to launch the internal combustion engine-powered version of the Curvv on September 2 this year.
Citroen Basalt is available in six different variants that come priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt coupe SUV, here is a variant wise feature explainer, which would help you to determine the trim you would like to purchase.
The base variant of the Citroen Basalt coupe SUV is christened You and it comes priced at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Basalt You is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. This variant comes with features like front power windows, one touch-down front window, front and headrests, a 12V power outlet, manual AC, internal adjuster for ORVMs. On the safety front, it gets dual thorax airbags, dual curtain airbags, hill start assist, ESC, three-point seatbelt for all, and ISOFIX.
Citroen Basalt's mid-level variant is Plus and it comes available in three options, depending on variable powertrain choices. The Citroen Basalt Plus is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Basalt Plus is available with engine options of a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor. Also, there are manual and automatic transmission choices on offer for this variant. The Basalt Plus gets all the features of the You trim. Additionally, it gets functional features such as a front armrest with a sliding feature, a rear armrest, a rear parcel tray, one-touch-down rear power windows, power-adjustable mirrors, engine idle start/stop, height adjustable driver seat, adjustable headrests for all, automatic AC, rear AC vents, dual fast charging rear USB ports etc. Besides that, it also comes with LED projector headlamps, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear defogger, TPMS etc.
The top-end variant of Citroen Basalt is Max, which is available in two different options depending on transmission choices. Powering the Basalt Max is the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and the Max variant is available at a price range of ₹12.28 lakh and ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The Basalt Max has all the features of the lower variants, and additionally, it comes with a shark fin antenna, leather steering wheel, adjustable rear seat under-thigh support, rear camera etc.