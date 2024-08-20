Citroen Basalt coupe SUV in mind? All variants explained with key features

Citroen Basalt has been launched in India as the country's first-ever mass-market coupe SUV with an internal combustion engine. With this, the French auto major has created a new niche in the Indian passenger vehicle market, where coupe SUVs have been restricted to the luxury car segment so far. With this product, the car manufacturer has democratised the otherwise premium segment.

Interestingly, Citroen Basalt has been launched at a time when Tata Motors too launched its own product in the segment, albeit with an electric powertrain, the Tata Curvv EV. The homegrown auto giant is also gearing up to launch the internal combustion engine-powered version of the Curvv on September 2 this year.

Citroen Basalt is available in six different variants that come priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt coupe SUV, here is a variant wise feature explainer, which would help you to determine the trim you would like to purchase.