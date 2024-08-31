India’s first Citroen Basalt coupe SUV delivered

Citroen India has commenced deliveries of the new Basalt coupe SUV in the country
The first example was handed over to the customer at a dealership in Delhi in the presence of the brand’s senior management
The Citroen Basalt is the first ICE coupe SUV to be launched in India and prices start at ₹7.99 lakh, going up to ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom)
Bookings for the new Citroen Basalt are open with a waiting period of around a month, depending on the variant
The Basalt is available in three trims - You, Plus and Max - across two engine options
The lower variants get the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, while the higher variants get the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine
Citroen claims a fuel efficiency between 18 kmpl and 19.5 kmpl on the Basalt range
The Basalt is equipped with features including LED LED projector headlamps, auto climate control, rear AC vents, adjustable thigh support, and more
The Citroen Basalt will soon face the heat from the Tata Curvv ICE set to arrive on September 2, 2024