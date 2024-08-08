Citroen Basalt to be India's first mass-market ICE coupe SUV. Key facts to know
- Citroen Basalt is slated to launch in India on August 9 as the country's first ICE-powered mass-market coupe SUV.
Citroen Basalt is the next big launch about to take place in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Slated to launch on August 9, the Citroen Basalt is going to be the first internal combustion engine-powered coupe SUV in the mass segment of the Indian PV market. While Tata Motors has already unveiled the Curvv coupe SUV, the ICE version of it is yet to launch. Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV on August 7, while the petrol and diesel versions will launch on September 2. This makes the all-new Citroen Basalt the first ICE-powered mass-market coupe SUV in India.
Citroen has already taken the wrap off Basalt giving us a clear view of the car. It blends the two body styles in one. The Citroen Basalt's design, features, colours and specifications have been already revealed. Only the pricing is going to be announced on August 9.
Here are the key facts of the upcoming Citroen Basalt coupe SUV.
The most discussed aspect of the Citroen Basalt is the design philosophy of the car. Despite being based on the same platform as the C3 and C3 Aircross, the Basalt comes with a coupe body style blending with the boxy SUV shape. It gets a coupe roofline that starts sloping down from the B pillar. It merges with an inbuilt lip spoiler at the end. While the coupe SUV body style has long been limited in the luxury car segment, Basalt brings it to the mass market category. The SUV will come offering two different alloy wheel designs as well
The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV will be available in a wide range of colour options, possibly seven different hues. The colour options will include five monotone and two dual-tone themes. These monotone colour options will include Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, and Garnet Red. The dual-tone themes will include Polar White with a grey roof and Garnet Red with a black roof.
The Citroen Basalt shares its C-Cubed underpinning with the C3 and C3 Aircross. The coupe SUV comes as the fourth offering from the French automobile giant in India. The Basalt has a 2,651 mm wheelbase, which makes it 20 mm shorter than the C3 Aircross' wheelbase. Also, the coupe SUV has a ground clearance of 180 mm.
Citroen Basalt gets a simple design layout inside the cabin. It gets a layered dashboard, a multifunction dashboard, and a fully digital instrument cluster among others. The dual-tone black and beige colour theme enhances the visual appeal inside the cabin. The biggest USP inside the cabin is the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets a host of connectivity features. It also comes with 470-litres of boot storage capacity.
Citroen Basalt will be available in two different petrol engine options, one naturally aspirated and another turbocharged. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor churns out 82 bhp peak power and 115 Nm maximum torque. It gets only a five-speed manual gearbox and no automatic transmission. The turbo-petrol motor is a 1.2-litre power mill, available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a torque converter unit, which generates 110 bhp power along with 190 Nm and 210 Nm torque, respectively in manual and automatic variants.