Citroen Basalt coupe SUV interior teased in new teaser video, launch next month

Citroen India is all set to bring the Basalt coupe SUV to the market next month. The new Citroen Basalt will be based on the C3 Aircross and while we’ve seen the exterior in the concept guise, the interior still remains hidden. Now, the French automaker has shared a glimpse of the upcoming Basalt’s cabin in the latest teaser video on social media revealing key elements.

Citroen Basalt Interior Teaser

The teaser reveals little details about the upcoming Citroen Basalt’s interior including armrests for the front and rear seat occupants and side support for the headrests. The rear armrest gets cupholders and a phone holder. The teaser video also provides a glimpse at the floating touchscreen infotainment system that is likely to be shared with the C3 Aircross, while the textured panel on the dashboard is also visible.

Furthermore, the teaser video gives a look at the signature LED DRLs and projector headlamps on the new Citroen Basalt. The SUV with its coupe roofline and striking rear design will be the most stylish offering from the automaker yet. It also promises to be extremely comfortable, which has been the hallmark of Citroen cars globally. The C3 hatchback, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross, all boast of incredible ride quality.

Citroen Basalt Specifications

The Citroen Basalt is expected to draw power from the familiar 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine seen on other models from the brand the motor is good for producing 115 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque, which will arrive with both a 6-speed manual and a torque converter automatic.

The Citroen Basalt will come with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions

The Citroen Basalt’s biggest rival will be the Tata Curvv coupe SUV, set to arrive on August 7, 2024. The Curvv will arrive in the electric version first while the petrol and diesel iterations will follow later. The Basalt and Curvv will compete against compact SUVs including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and more.

