Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Which French SUV is best for you

Citroen India has expanded its Indian lineup with the introduction of the Basalt, a stylish coupe SUV. Sharing its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross, the Citroen Basalt offers a distinct design while aiming to compete in the same segment.

Fourth model under Citroen's India-focused C-Cubed program, the Citroen Basalt undercuts the C3 Aircross with its starting price of ₹7.99 lakh while topping at ₹13.62 lakh. However a key thing to note is that the top of the line Citroen C3 Aircross Max 5+2 variant is a seven seater while the Basalt is only offered as a five seater. Lets take a look at the key differences between the two models

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Citroen C3 Aircross 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Basalt 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare Citroen C5 Aircross 1997 cc 1997 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 30.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen eC3 29.2 kWh 29.2 kWh 320 km 320 km ₹ 11.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Citroen C3X 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Dimensions and Design

The Citroen Basalt adopts a sportier coupe-SUV profile compared to the more conventional C3 Aircross. The former is slightly longer and wider, but the height and wheelbase are shorter.

Also Read : Citroen Basalt prices revealed, deliveries to start from…

Surprisingly, despite the sloping roofline, the Citroen Basalt offers a larger boot than the five-seater C3 Aircross. Both cars ride on different wheel sizes, with the Basalt getting 16-inchers and the C3 Aircross sporting 17-inch alloys.

Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Features and Comfort

Citroen has addressed several criticisms of the C3 Aircross with the Basalt, and thankfully, many of these improvements will trickle down to the updated C3 Aircross. Features like LED headlamps, auto climate control, and better rear AC vents will now be available in both the models.

Also watch: Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance?

However, the Basalt still holds some exclusive aces, such as a wireless charger, adjustable rear thigh support, and a more premium dashboard. The C3 Aircross, on the other hand, offers a seven-seater layout with a roof-mounted AC vent for the third row.

Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Powertrains

Both models share the same 108 bhp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options. But the Basalt adds a more affordable entry point with a naturally aspirated 80 bhp version of the engine, paired exclusively to a manual gearbox.

While the lower-powered option might not set benchmarks for performance, it's has contributed to a more competitive starting price for the Basalt.

Also Read : Citroen C3 Aircross receives LED headlights, climate control and other features

In essence, the Citroen Basalt and C3 Aircross share a common platform but offer distinct character and appeal. The Basalt’s sportier stance and additional features might attract those seeking a more dynamic package, while the C3 Aircross remains a practical family-oriented SUV with the option of a seven-seat layout.

First Published Date: