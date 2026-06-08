BYD to unveil its first PHEV in India tomorrow: What to expect from the DM-i technology?

BYD is preparing to widen its India portfolio beyond electric cars, with teasers confirming that its first plug-in hybrid model for the market will be unveiled tomorrow. The company currently sells only EVs in India, but the new move suggests a broader powertrain strategy is now underway. While BYD has not named the model, the Atto 2 and Sealion 6 are among the strongest possibilities.

What DM-i means

The upcoming hybrid will use BYD’s DM-i Super Plug-in Hybrid EV powertrain. DM-i stands for Dual Mode – intelligent, and it is central to several BYD hybrids sold abroad. The system is built to let the petrol engine support the battery rather than dominate the drive. In daily use, that should help keep running costs low while also reducing range anxiety.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 6 Plug-In Hybrid SUV spotted testing in India

How the system works

BYD’s DM-i setup is designed around electric-first driving. The electric motor handles most day-to-day use, while the petrol engine mainly acts as a starter generator for the battery and a range extender when needed. The system also uses regenerative braking to recover energy during deceleration.

The result is meant to be a driving experience that feels close to an EV, but without the limits of pure battery-electric ownership. BYD says the setup combines quiet running, smooth performance and long-distance capability in one package.

Also Read : BYD may acquire EV plants in Europe amid waning China demand

Atto 2 and Sealion 6 likely candidates for India

BYD has not confirmed which model will arrive first, but the Atto 2 is one clear possibility. The Atto 2 DM-i uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with either a 7.8 kWh battery or an 18 kWh battery. Depending on the pack, the combined WLTP range is rated at 928 km or 999 km.

The Sealion 6 DM-i is another likely contender. It was shown at Auto Expo 2025 and has also been spotted testing on Indian roads. The SUV looks broadly similar to the Sealion 7 EV on sale here, though it is larger.

Globally, the Sealion 6 DM-i is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a turbo-petrol unit, paired with 18.3 kWh or 26.6 kWh battery options. The NA engine is used in FWD versions and produces a combined 218 bhp, with up to 140 km of electric range. The turbo-petrol AWD version makes up to 344 bhp and offers up to 128 km of electric range. BYD says the model can deliver a combined range of 1,092 km.

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