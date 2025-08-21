Bugatti Tourbillon on wishlist? You can't buy it till 2029

Bugatti Tourbillon, the hypercar from the French auto company, seems to be keeping the OEM busy. The carmaker has revealed that Tourbillon would keep it busy for the next four years, and it is sold out until 2029. This means, if you are super-rich enough to shell out around $4 million to buy the hypercar, you can't until 2029.

In an interaction with CarBuzz, Bugatti's Design Director Frank Heyl said that the brand has so many orders that it makes it easy for Bugatti to plan ahead. He said that the company is finishing up Bolide production and beginning to build the Tourbilon, which would keep the OEM busy for the next four years. He hinted that demand for the brand's newest hypercars is so high that any potential buyers will have to wait years for their Bugatti, if they can order one at all. Heyl has dubbed this a good business scenario for the bespoke automaker.

He said that this gives Bugatti plenty of time to plan what comes after the Tourbillon. Bugatti Tourbillon is a hybrid hypercar drawing power from three electric motors that work in unison with a mammoth 8.4-litre V16 engine. The car is capable of churning out massive 1,775 bhp peak power, which makes the Bugatti Tourbillon capable of accelerating to 0-100 kmph in just two seconds.

The Bugatti Tourbillon is a mid-engine hybrid sports car that succeeded the Bugatti Chiron. Slated to be built in a limited number of 250 units, the hypercar was unveiled in an online live stream on June 20 last year and grabbed the world's attention with its mammoth, power-packed, insane performance.

Bugatti claims the Tourbillon is capable of sprinting 0–200 kmph in less than five seconds. Also, it claims to be capable of hitting the 300 kmph mark from a standstill position in less than 10 seconds and reach the 400 kmph mark in under 25 seconds. The Tourbillon has an estimated top speed of 445 kmph with the use of a speed key, and is limited to 380 kmph without it.

