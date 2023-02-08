BMW X5 and X6 facelifts get technology makeover, design remains largely same

BMW has updated its two popular SUVs, X5 and X6, with various makeovers on the styling and technology front. The updated BMW X5 and X6 SUVs have been revealed online and are slated to debut physically at the Amelia Concours d'Elegance in March ahead of scheduled production in April this year. The two luxury SUVs come with slight changes on the exterior, while the cabins of both the cars have been updated with new features and on the powertrain front too, some significant upgrades have been made.

The refreshed BMW X5 and X6 appear visually different from their predecessors. However, the changes made to the exterior are subtle, and the basic silhouette of these cars remains similar. The automaker claims that the headlights have become 35 mm narrower than before, while the SUVs now come with new kidney grille borders and revised lower fascias. The X5 is available with an optional illuminated grille. The X6, on the other hand, gets a standard M Sport package with octagonal lower fascia.

Other design elements include the quad exhaust pipes for the M60i xDrive. BMW is offering a wide range of exterior colours to consumers for both of these SUVs. These colour options include Blue Ridge Mountain metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Skyscraper Grey metallic, and Frozen Pure Grey metallic. Also, the X5 M60i xDrive is available in Marina Bay Blue metallic, and the X6 M60i xDrive offers Isle of Man Green metallic.

Inside the cabin, the updated X5 and X6 come with significant changes. The screens come in a single curved display consisting of a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 14.9-inch instrument cluster. Also, there is an ambient light bar with 15 selectable colours adding illumination to the cabin.

On the powertrain front, some major changes have been made. The X5 sDrive40i, xDrive40i, and X6 xDrive40i get BMW's new generation 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine. This engine comes mated to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The electric motor alone produces 12 hp of peak power and 199 Nm of peak torque. The plug-in hybrid powertrain churns out 375 hp power and 519 Nm torque, up from 335 hp and 450 Nm generated by the previous model's powertrain. BMW claims the new X5 and X6 xDrive40i can accelerate to 0-96 kmph in 5.2 seconds, slightly faster than the previous model's 5.3 seconds.

On the technology front, the SUVs get Highway Assistant as part of the optional Driving Assistance Professional Package. This system allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel on limited access highways at speeds up to 137 kmph. Also, there is an Assisted View mode on the instrument cluster that shows the vehicles being detected by the cameras and sensors in the current and adjacent lanes. The Parking Assistant Professional technology records the vehicle's driving for up to 200 meters and can reproduce them in reverse. This means a driver can have the model come to them by remotely controlling it from the My BMW App on a smartphone.

